Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney could reunite in new film after romance rumors

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney may have their on-screen reunion before many fans expect it.

Edgar Wright is confirmed to direct The Running Man, with Glen Powell locked in for the lead role.

The long-awaited Stephen King adaptation is about to see Powell’s Anyone But You co-star Sydney Sweeney boarding the project for a reunion between the two fast-rising stars.

According to a report by Daniel Richtman, per MovieWeb, the Euphoria star Sweeney is wanted for the female lead in the film, which is set to begin production in London in October.

Wright will direct the film from a script he’s written with regular collaborator Michael Bacall, with the duo penning a take believed to be more in line with the original Stephen King/Richard Bachman novel.

Should Sweeney sign on for The Running Man, not only will it mark a reunion with Powell, but it will also bring them together after rumors of a romance between the pair went rampant.

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney are box office stars

Powell and Sweeney are certainly hot property in Hollywood right now, with Anyone But You proving a smash hit worldwide with $220 million at the box office.

Powell has since followed this up with Richard Linklater’s Hit Man and another box office hit in Twisters. At the same time, Sweeney has shrugged off her association with Sony’s Madame Web with the horror hit Immaculate.

Considering the romantic comedy’s success, it is a no-brainer that the pair will eventually reunite on screen.

Glen Powell admits playing off Sydney Sweeney’s romantic rumors to promote Anyone But You

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney successfully played offscreen romance rumors into a box office hit with their December 2023 romantic comedy following its release in December.

The months-long lead-up to the movie included speculation that the two co-stars had engaged in an offscreen relationship after Powell and his ex-girlfriend Gigi Paris broke up in April 2023, but as the co-stars recently told The New York Times, those rumors worked in their favor.

“The two things that you have to sell a rom-com are fun and chemistry,” Powell told the outlet. “Sydney and I have a ton of fun together, and we have a ton of effortless chemistry. That’s people wanting what’s on the screen off the screen, and sometimes you just have to lean into it a bit — and it worked wonderfully. Sydney is very smart.”

Sweeney was an executive producer on Anyone But You and led the movie as her character, Bea.

The film follows her and Powell’s character, Ben, as two wedding attendees who previously went on a date that ended poorly. They resolve to pretend to be a couple while attending a wedding weekend and subsequently fall in love while trying to hide a disdain for each other.

Both Anyone But You’s director Will Gluck and Sony Pictures executive Tom Rothman told NYT recently that conversations are in the works about Sweeney and Powell working together again. However, they remain uncertain whether they will seek an Anyone But You sequel or make an unrelated romantic comedy.