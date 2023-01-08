Model Gisele Bundchen pictured at the Wall Street Journal Magazine’s Innovator of the Year Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/KGC-146/StarMaxWorldwide

Gisele Bundchen returns to model form in a new photoshoot for Louis Vuitton — her first after divorcing Tom Brady.

The 42-year-old beauty went topless while holding two purses from the iconic fashion brand.

The new campaign is in collaboration with Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, who previously workout with Louis Vuitton on a different project.

In the stunning snap, Gisele wore nothing but high-waisted jeans as she let her blonde hair flow over her shoulders.

Bundchen appears alongside supermodels Bella Hadid, Karlie Kloss, and many others in the ad.

With the soundtrack, She’s Like a Rainbow by The Rolling Stones, the Brazilian beauty posed with painted colorful dots surrounding her.

In an interview with Elle Magazine last year, Bundchen opened up about stepping back from her career to support her ex-husband Tom Brady and raise her children.

She moved to Boston in the 2010s, where her then-husband played for the NFL team, The New England Patriots as their star quarterback.

When speaking on her decision to limit her modeling gigs, the supermodel said that she is “so grateful” to raise her children and enjoy the moments in their early years.

After months of split rumors, on October 28, 2022, Bündchen and Brady announced on social media that they finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage.

In the Elle interview, she teased her return to modeling when she said, “I feel very fulfilled as a mother and as a wife. And now it’s going to be my turn.”

Gisele Bundchen’s supermodel workout routine

Gisele is known for her lean and toned figure that helped catapult her into one of the most in-demand models in the world.

The former Victoria’s Secret angel does yoga and pilates as her go-to workouts to stay in shape.

According to Marie Claire Australia, the 42-year-old model credited yoga with changing her life in her book, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life.

The outlet also notes that she adds boxing and MMA training to her exercise routine to alleviate stress and burn calories.

Gisele recently picked up jiu-jitsu training and has been pictured going for a hard run while on vacation in Costa Rica.

Gisele Bundchen is rumored to be dating her jiu-jitsu instructor

Bundchen has been rumored to be dating Joaquim Valente since November last year after the pair were spotted together on a night out.

Valente is reportedly a jiu-jitsu instructor who teaches classes in a studio in Miami, Florida, according to Page Six.

Last year, Gisele shared a video training with Valente and thanked his gym, which he runs with his brothers, for the lessons in the martial art that she uses for self-defense.

She linked up with the Valente brothers later in the year for a photo shoot for Dust magazine.

The mother of two has not confirmed or denied dating Joaquim.