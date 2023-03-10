Gisele Bundchen was absolutely breathtaking in a fashionable look for Arezzo’s latest campaign.

The Brazilian fashion model highlighted her killer physique in stunning style, as always.

Gisele sported an extravagant black leotard with a low back and high hips that was decorated with silky silver strings that flowed magnificently all the way to her knees.

Her strappy gold heels decorated her feet perfectly with the shiny material and featured a thick heel that nearly made them appear as wedges.

Gisele’s wrists were embellished with thick and shiny silver bracelets, and her nails were painted black.

The blonde beauty’s hair was another highlight of the image, as her straight locks whipped up in a perfect curve that captured the motion of her action.

Gisele’s makeup was gorgeous with defining contour and highlights, winged liner, and pink lips.

Gisele Bundchen promotes Arezzo

Of course, Gisele’s look didn’t just drop jaws for the sake of it — it was also a promotion for Arezzo.

The supermodel captioned her spectacular image, “Nova campanha @Arezzo.” This translates in English to, “New campaign @Arezzo.”

Arezzo is a luxury fashion brand that sells a variety of fashionable footwear, handbags, and accessories in Brazil. It boasts competitive prices while maintaining stellar quality.

Its new campaign shows the same sleek and stylish choices that it’s known for, and Gisele was a perfect option to model the new items.

The brand likely appreciated Gisele’s post, as it earned over 380,000 likes and thousands of comments in just nine hours.

Gisele Bundchen stretched with an inspiring message

Gisele is an inspiring individual, and so naturally, she has inspiring messages to share with the world.

The star posted a beautiful image of herself performing a skilled yoga position with a magnificent beach view behind her. The white sand paired perfectly with the shiny blue ocean, and the pastel sky was freckled with clouds.

She wore an all-gray athletic outfit and tied her blonde tresses into a loose braid. She looked all-natural as she stretched on her dark blue yoga mat and basked in the beauty around her.

Gisele stretched her arm up into the sky, and the image looked like the perfect background for a motivational poster — and so naturally, a motivational caption would ensue.

She began her caption, “Being healthy is more than a clean diet and exercise. It’s about our attitudes, emotions, beliefs, thoughts and actions.”

She went on to remind her followers about the promise of each new day as the sun rises and to express the importance of awareness.

She concluded her inspiring message, “Remember, we are the co-creators of our own reality, what we believe we create!”

Her followers no doubt loved her post, as it earned over 340,00 likes.