Gisele Bundchen stops to smell the flowers

Gisele Bundchen shared an inspirational quote about growth with a stunning photo.

The supermodel, who announced her divorce from retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady in October, has a penchant for sharing quotes.

The former Victoria’s Secret angel also shared a message on Instagram last month, with a quote that said, “Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth.”

In the recent snap, Gisele wore a white top and gold necklace as she flashed a soft smile.

She closed her eyes while smelling pink flowers outdoors.

Gisele shared the photo with her 21 million Instagram followers, writing in the caption, “The same storm that knocks down the leaves, also makes the seeds sprout.💕.”

Gisele opened up about divorcing Tom Brady in Vanity Fair

Gisele stunned on the cover of Vanity Fair, and in the cover story, she opened up about her divorce from Tom Brady.

She shared a series of photos from the photoshoot on her Instagram.

In the first snap, which is on the cover, the supermodel posed in a pink swimsuit and gazed into the camera.

She wore red lipstick with a matching hat and top in the second slide and posed with her hands on her head in the third snap wearing a fitted black tank top.

In the final slide, the beauty posed in a long-sleeve one-piece that featured a turtle neck.

In the interview with the outlet, Gisele denied that she gave Brady an ultimatum about continuing his career or their marriage.

She described the insinuations as “very hurtful” and “the craziest thing I’ve ever heard.”

“Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever,” Bündchen said to Vanity Fair, continuing:

“If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart.”

Gisele Bundchen stars in new campaign for IWC Schaffhausen

The Brazilian fashion model looked sensational in a new campaign photoshoot for Swiss luxury watch brand IWC Schaffhausen.

She posed in seawater wearing a swimsuit with the watch on her wrist as she gazed into the camera with her piercing blue eyes.

In another campaign shot over on the brand’s page, Gisele wore a black turtle neck, and the caption detailed which watch she is wearing.

“Design and engineering coexisting effortlessly. @Gisele and the new #IWCIngenieur Automatic 40 (Ref. IW328901). The epitome of timeless aesthetic and functional design.”

The brand is a leading Swiss luxury watch manufacturer based in Schaffhausen in the northeastern part of Switzerland.

They specialize in pilot/aviation watches and are known for their use of titanium. IWC is popular among watch collectors and horophiles.

The Ingenieur Automatic 40 retails for about $13,500 and has a stainless steel case. Its features include sapphire glass, convex, and anti-reflective coating.