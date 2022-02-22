Gisele Bundchen shows off long, toned legs in tiny denim shorts, a bra top, and an over-sized shirt on beach walk

Gisele Bundchen showed off what she’s got during a nice stroll on the beach recently. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Gisele Bundchen proved she’s still as fit as she was in her Victoria’s Secret modeling days.

The beauty, 41, was spotted strolling on the beach recently looking incredible in some tiny denim shorts, a black bra top, and a flowy, white linen shirt which she tied off just below her bust to reveal some super toned abs.

Gisele looked casual chic in her beach attire, keeping her lengthy locks down while twirling a strand with her finger.

She carried some black clog-like shoes in one hand, allowing her bare feet to get some sand stuck to them.

Gisele gave a super sweet shout-out to hubby Tom Brady for Valentine’s Day

The gorgeous wife of now-retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady took to her Instagram page to share her love for her husband for Valentine’s Day, while also supporting the earth in the process.

Gisele hit the beach in Costa Rica. Pic credit: Backgrid

After sharing two glowing snaps of the pair side-hugging and smiling while looking into the camera, with each one giving off major summer vibes with their equally-tanned and flawless skin, Gisele then posted a snap of the gift she gave to Tom for love day.

Gisele Bundchen’s toned legs were on display during Costa Rica beach walk. Pic credit: Backgrid

Captioning the post with “Happy Valentines day hubby! Hope you like your gift. Let’s grow some love and make the world greener! Te amo ❤️ Feliz dia dos namorados lovvvey! Espero que goste do teu presente. Vamos plantar amor e deixar o mundo mais verde! Te amo.”

Gisele explained her gift choice using a photo snapshot of her receipt from The Nature Conservancy.

The photo showed two cartoon trees leaning in towards each other with the cute words “Love you, fir now and always” with a description underneath that revealed that Gisele had signed up for the Plant a Billion Trees initiative in Tom’s name.

Tom seemed happy with the gift and commented on her social media page, saying, “I’m all for that‼️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Pic credit: @gisele/Instagram

Gisele and Tom boast a massive net worth between them

After stepping away from football after 22 seasons, and with Gisele having retired from runway modeling a couple of years ago, the duo can now enjoy a healthy lump sum of cash to support them in their mid-life to later years.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tom walked away from his career well-set with a hefty net worth of $250 million dollars, having made a whopping $30 million salary during his playing years.

Gisele, meanwhile, comes out $50 million ahead of Tom, holding a net worth of $400 million with a yearly salary of $40 million at the height of her modeling career.