Gisele Bundchen looked stunning as she was captured sporting a rather comfortable athletic fit as she arrived at her new house.

The Brazilian model has kept the internet buzzing lately, especially with recent news of her divorce from famous football quarterback Tom Brady.

Gisele recently divorced and further finalized the process last month with her ex and has moved on gracefully.

In her most recent outings, the gorgeous model has seemed to handle the situation with much maturity and has removed herself from the negativity that has risen from the situation.

Instead, the Brazilian beauty has kept a low profile lately, especially on her Instagram where she has been primarily absent from posting over the last couple of months.

However, this might have to do with the fact that Gisele is incredibly busy designing her brand-new home in Miami.

Gisele Bundchen stuns in her spandex

Fans haven’t heard much from the model lately, besides, of course, the publicity behind her recent divorce from Tom back in October.

It has seemed as though Gisele has been busy conquering a new endeavor recently, which has been geared toward designing her new home.

The 42-year-old was seen in the doorway of her new Miami establishment as she walked past with blueprints under her arms.

She wore a pair of dark, high-waisted athletic leggings that she styled with a cropped tank top, highlighting her toned torso and tiny waist. She also accessorized with a matching cap that she tucked her long brown hair into.

She then held a blue water bottle and cell phone tightly in her hands along with the blueprints.

As Gisele stared out into the distance, she seemed to offer up the slightest smirk.

Gisele Bundchen partners with IWC Schaffhausen

In one of her recent Instagram posts, Gisele shared the fascinating news of her partnership with Switzerland-based company IWC Schaffhausen.

The well-established company was founded in 1868 and has been engineering its famous products ever since.

IWC Schaffhausen primarily specializes in stunning, long-lasting watches as their business further strives toward carrying sustainable products.

This seemed to be the perfect partnership for Gisele as she’s previously advocated for sustainable products.

In the caption, Gisele expressed, “I’m excited to partner with @IWCwatches as they understood the importance of having a more sustainable business to promote real changes. In joining forces together, we hope to create a positive impact on our world for ourselves and future generations. #IWCSustainability 💚.”

Gisele is obviously a proud partner of the company as she highlights the positive impact that they will have on future generations.

The model went on to say, “Happy with the partnership with IWC as they understand the importance of having a more sustainable business to drive real change. By joining forces, we hope to create a positive impact on our world for ourselves and generations to come.”

As Gisele posed for the shot, she was captured dipping her feet in the water as she wore one of the eye-catching pieces. She was styled in a navy blue turtleneck sweater dress and her naturally wavy hair flowed gracefully down her back.

Overall, the partnership was a great depiction of Gisele’s kind and loving character as she proudly represented the company.

Fans came out to show their support for both Gisele and the watch company as the post secured over 222k likes.