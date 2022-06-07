Gisele Bundchen shares video of Tom Brady in his underwear

Gisele Bundchen got the internet heated up, this time putting the spotlight on her husband Tom Brady as she sneakily videoed him in his underwear. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Gisele Bundchen is known worldwide for her stunning beauty and impressive modeling career, typically being the one who is used to being front-and-center in the media spotlight.

However, the leggy stunner recently turned the tables and placed her own husband, football player Tom Brady, smack dab in the middle of a viral internet storm with a very sneaky and hilarious video clip that she shared to her social media site.

Gisele filmed Tom Brady in his underwear

Gisele, who dominated runways around the world from the mid-90’s all the way until her retirement in 2015, got things fired up for the week when she slyly crept into the bathroom where her athlete hubby was getting ready and began filming.

The white door to the couple’s bathroom could be seen swinging open as Gisele casually walked in with her phone camera to capture Tom sleepily standing over the sink while wearing nothing but some tight boxers.

The footballer didn’t seem to notice his wife at first but then turned his head as she started to giggle a little and commented on his lack of clothing.

Pic credit: @gisele/Instagram

Tom then got flushed, and a wide grin crept across his face as he strode over to his partner with a small towel in hand to hold it up and cover the lens, all while Gisele laughed and insisted on having him show off his underwear.

Gisele recently sent the internet into a tizzy after seemingly coming out of retirement for a steamy new shoot

While Gisele appears to be having some fun during her down-time with her family, the former supermodel recently had fans all riled up after sharing a post to her Instagram page in which she slayed the cover of V magazine.

Gisele shared a series of snaps from the photo session, which put her right back into modeling mode, and the very first snap of the post captured the attention of people all over the country.

Giving a sexy back arch, Gisele rocked a showy one-piece with multiple cut-outs that put her still-toned physique on full display, with the belly section really catching the eye as she revealed some rock-hard abs.

The photo was made all the more tantalizing with its black-and-white hue and by placing the model in what looked like an alleyway or industrial complex of some sort, truly highlighting Gisele’s stunning body as she threw her head back and let her hair whip out perfectly behind her.