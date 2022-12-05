Gisele Bundchen showed off her glowing summer body as she celebrated her daughter’s birthday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Gisele Bundchen brought a little summer back to the internet as she showed off her stunning figure in a tiny bikini while celebrating her daughter Vivian’s birthday.

The 42-year-old former Victoria’s Secret model looked to be enjoying one-on-one time with her newly-ten-year-old as the pair frolicked in the ocean together.

The brunette stunner, who began modeling at age 14 before signing with VS at age 19, looked glowing and fit in her black two-piece while giving love to Vivian.

Sharing a series of snaps for the occasion, Gisele started things off with an adorable snuggle session captured between the two, with Gisele and Vivian sweetly touching noses and foreheads while chest-deep in the turquoise water.

Gisele paired her bikini look with tear-drop earrings, looking beautiful with her hair slicked back off her face while her mini-me gave a cute grin at her mom.

Pic number two gave fans a look at the model’s fun side while proving that her recent divorce from her husband, Tom Brady, hasn’t shaken her much.

The duo was all smiles as Gisele deftly appeared to give Vivi a playful toss-up into the air, sending her daughter flying across the ocean’s surface as she looked to be laughing with glee.

Gisele Bundchen rocks a bikini to give daughter birthday love

In the exuberant snap, Gisele let followers see a better view of her bikini, which was designed with a halter-style tie around her neck and was a basic black hue.

Her insanely toned abs were evident in the shot, proving again that just because she is retired from the VS runway doesn’t mean she isn’t still putting in the work to keep her figure fit.

Vivian’s swimwear was a colorful one-piece, with blocks of light blues and pinks splashed across the material.

The final two snaps shared by Gisele focused on Vivian, with the third pic giving a heart-warming capture of the ten-year-old napping alongside her adoring cat.

Gisele’s fourth and final shot showed Vivi leaning over a wooden fence to give a horse some face cuddles.

As the star moves on with a new man following her divorce, Gisele having been spotted arm-in-arm with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente recently, the model continues to keep up her figure with intense exercise.

Gisele Bundchen shares secrets of her diet and exercise

As reported by Marie Claire, Gisele shared some of her dieting and exercise wisdom in her 2018 autobiography Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, admitting that she wasn’t always as health-conscious as she is now.

While Gisele currently touts her largely plant-based diet as the secret to her glowing skin and amazing physique, she said that her early modeling days saw her eating cheeseburgers, smoking cigarettes, and drinking alcohol.

After suffering from anxiety issues, the star began to switch her way of thinking surrounding what she was consuming.

“I don’t call my nutritional regimen a diet, but rather healthy eating habits, so I can maintain a high level of vitality and the mental clarity to have a productive and enjoyable life,” she shared of her current approach to food.

Gisele said she likes to fast intermittently at least twice a week and enjoys starting her mornings with a green juice packed with veggies, fruits, turmeric, ginger, and coconut milk.

Lunch often consists of whole-food-based plants, and dinner plans usually involve eating veggie-laden soups.

Regarding her exercise routine, Gisele has openly shared that yoga is her favorite go-to activity.

“[Yoga is] so serene that I can be in a state of meditation while I practice … Whether it involves music or mantras or breath work or meditation, [yoga is] a powerful, beautiful spiritual practice. Yoga gave me back my life.”