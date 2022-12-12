Gisele Bundchen opts for all-white as she touches down in Brazil following Tom Brady divorce

Gisele Bundchen arrived in Brazil looking slim and fresh in all-white. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Lane Ericcson-PHOTOlink.net/henrymcgee

Gisele Bundchen touched down in Brazil before Christmas, and the former Victoria’s Secret model kept it fresh for her travel day.

The yoga-loving star who stands at a towering 5-foot-11-inches went with an all-white ensemble that included a basic white t-shirt and relaxed white pants.

A matching white face mask clung over her mouth as the brunette beauty kept her head down and focused on getting through the terminal following her arrival in her home country.

The star made her appearance not long after her divorce from football pro-Tom Brady was finalized in late October, and the duo looks to be preparing to spend their first Christmas apart in thirteen years.

Gisele traveled with the two children she shares with Tom, touching down in Sao Paulo alongside her security entourage who aided the model and her brood in getting through the airport safely and without hassles from fans or the paparazzi.

The stunner kept her highlighted locks down underneath a gray baseball cap, the bill hiding her eyes from photographers.

An array of gold earrings decorated her earlobe and a gold necklace hung around her neck.

Pic credit: @msb/BACKGRID

While Gisele and Tom adjust to their newly-single lives and first holidays as a divorced couple, Gisele previously got the web talking with a shady emoji comment she posted online.

Gisele Bundchen seemingly shades Tom Brady before divorce

As rumblings of an impending divorce circled the internet in early October, Gisele added fuel to the fire when she posted a comment on a post that referred to relationship inconsistencies.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Gisele left a praying hands emoji underneath a post made by Jay Shetty in which the internet personality wrote, “You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again.”

Sharing a simple sticker of two hands coming together, Gisele had the rumor mill spinning out of control with more gossip that she and Tom were indeed headed for divorce.

Despite the long-lasting duo eventually sealing their fate with their quick divorce finalization later on that month, Gisele seems to have recently settled into a somewhat normal routine as she continues to show off her insane figure.

Gisele Bundchen sizzles in a bikini, shares her diet secret

Just last week, Gisele proved that her split from Tom has not impacted her physically as she posted a stunning series of photos to celebrate her daughter’s birthday.

Going with a skimpy two-piece, Gisele and her mini-me looked to be having a blast as the model snuggled with Vivian for a beach date, with the pair lounging in the ocean water and getting in some air tosses as well.

With the star continuously showing that she works hard to maintain her figure, Gisele opened up about just how she stays so fit and trim.

As shared by Marie Claire, Gisele opened up to the populace in her autobiography Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life that she wasn’t always good about taking care of her body in her early modeling days.

She said that prior to discovering her mostly plant-based diet she would often drink alcohol, smoke cigarettes, and eat cheeseburgers.

However, the star realized that her bad habits were increasing her anxiety and she began following the healthy eating plan she continues to tout today.

“I don’t call my nutritional regimen a diet, but rather healthy eating habits, so I can maintain a high level of vitality and the mental clarity to have a productive and enjoyable life,” she said.