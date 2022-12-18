Gisele Bundchen is positively glowing in animal print swimwear for Brazilian getaway

Gisele Bundchen is gorgeous in an animal print swimsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Gisele Bundchen was radiant in a swimsuit as she vacationed with her family.

The swimsuit featured a cheetah print and thin straps that allowed the camera to capture her sculpted shoulders.

Gisele wore her flowing blonde hair down and let her beach waves cascade past her shoulders. Her makeup was minimal and perfect for a day of enjoying nature around her.

The Brazilian fashion model basked in the beautiful beach atmosphere that looked absolutely wonderful. It featured rippling waves and a sun that shone through white clouds with a blue sky behind them.

Gisele’s series of photos included several beach photos, some lovely shots of delicious food, and captured some key moments of quality family time.

Overall the vacation looked relaxing, fun, and memorable.

The 42-year-old star included in her caption, “Recharging with my little ones in the country of my [heart]!”

The post earned far over 1,000,000 likes and over 9,000 comments.

Gisele Bundchen partners with IWC Schaffhausen

Gisele posted a lovely series of photos to announce her partnership with IWC Schaffhausen. IWC Schaffhausen is a luxury watch company based in Switzerland.

The thick-banded silver watch was elegant and fashionable and paired fantastically with her long black dress. The long black dress featured a turtleneck and long sleeves and was backless.

The star included in her caption, “I’m excited to partner with @IWCwatches as they understood the importance of having a more sustainable business to promote real changes.”

Gisele’s fans seemed to love the watches as well, as the post earned well over 200,000 likes and over 2,000 comments.

Gisele Bundchen celebrates her birthday at the beach

Gisele posted a beautiful photo at the beach to thank for followers for all the birthday wishes that she received. She posed with her hands up in the air forming a heart shape in front of the gorgeous sunset, which was freckled with orange clouds.

The radiant orange sunset glowed above the shiny blue waters, and the soft sand reflected the light from the sky.

The model wore a cheeky black bikini that showed off her incredible figure. Her beachy waves flowed in the wind, and over her shoulders.

Gisele included in her caption, “Thank you for the love and birthday wishes! My heart is filled with gratitude! Sending you all so much love!”

The post earned over 190,000 likes and over 2,000 comments.