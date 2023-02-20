Gisele Bundchen is in Rio de Janeiro to celebrate Carnival, and she looks like she’s having a lot of fun on her solo trip.

This is Gisele’s first Carnival since divorcing Tom Brady, despite going their separate ways after 13 years of marriage.

Now, the 42-year-old supermodel is heating up Rio with her arrival, and it’s a look that we’ve certainly seen before.

The former Victoria’s Secret model turned heads in a tiny black crop top with a design and gold lettering across the front to advertise that she’s at Camarote Brahma Nº1.

Gisele kept it dressy but still casual by pairing the crop top with white denim pants that sat low on her hips, giving a clear view of her perfectly chiseled abs.

To tie the outfit together, Gisele used a thin piece of fabric that matched her gorgeous crop top and looped it through the belt loops of her white pants, tying it in a knot off to the side.

In the first photo, she leaned back, resting one braceleted hand on the railing behind her as she flashed her famous smile.

Gisele Bundchen is all smiles for Carnival in a look many should remember from years past. Pic credit: Backgrid

In a second photo from the Carnival photo op, Gisele flashed a peace sign as she turned to jut out one hip, striking a curvy pose for the cameras.

Gisele Bundchen flashes a peace sign while posing for Carnival in Brazil. Pic credit: Backgrid

Gisele Bundchen showed off her adorable furry valentines as she celebrated love solo

Gisele Bundchen has been doing a lot on her own lately, including celebrating Valentine’s Day.

It seems that divorcing Tom Brady hasn’t slowed the supermodel down or caused too much heartbreak as she continues finding happiness on the other side of marriage.

She even shared her Valentine’s Day celebration, and her dogs were in the center of it all.

In a photo set that captured plenty of cuddles and kisses, Gisele wrote, “Pure love!! I am convinced they are little angels on Earth. Happy Valentine’s Day to all! [three red heart emojis] Amor puro!! Tenho certeza que eles são anjinhos na Terra.”

Another post-Tom Brady divorce first

Considering that it’s only been months since Gisele Bundchen officially called it quits with Tom Brady, she’s been experiencing a lot of firsts since becoming single again.

That includes a trip down the red carpet, which she did for the first time as a divorced woman in December.

Gisele smiled for the cameras and looked fully unbothered as she posed for Vivara as the high-end jewelry brand celebrated 60 years in Sao Paolo, Brazil.

Gisele looked perfectly fresh and fierce as she rested one hand on her hip while wearing a gorgeous goddess-like gold gown that crisscrossed across her abdomen to show off just a peek of flesh as the full gold skirt fell all the way to her feet.