Gisele Bundchen is absolutely gorgeous in gold. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/DennisVanTine/StarMaxWorldwide

The fan-favorite supermodel Gisele Bundchen looked phenomenal as she hit the red carpet for a formal celebration.

The 42-year-old beauty attended Vivara’s 60th-anniversary dinner in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where she looked absolutely breathtaking.

Vivara is a high-end jewelry company that Gisele has collaborated with many times in the past and remains one of their main faces.

For this special event, the Brazilian native remained solo as this was her first red-carpet event since her divorce from hall-of-fame quarterback Tom Brady.

However, that didn’t stop Gisele from having a good time, as she completely wowed her fans in her gorgeous gold ensemble.

It goes without saying that Gisele has continued to shine while she ages like fine wine.

Gisele Bundchen is gorgeous in all gold

Gisele projects this effortless beauty that only has continued to evolve over time.

In her latest outing in Brazil, she proved just that.

The Brazilian supermodel rocked a lovely, goddess-inspired look that included a long, shimmery gold dress. The masterfully crafted dress featured a crisscross bodice which added a little extra flair to the flashy piece.

The beautiful full-length dress flowed right down right to her feet as she then coordinated the dress with a matching pair of gold, open-toed heels.

She accessorized with all gold pieces that included a stunning drop-down necklace along with some dangly gold earrings, a small bracelet, and a dainty gold ring. She then added a beautiful gold clutch which she held tightly in her hand.

Gisele went with a half-up hairstyle while her long brown locks flowed perfectly down along her back.

The model seemed to be enjoying herself as she was captured, sporting a lovely smile across her face for the special occasion.

Overall, Gisele looked stunning as she perfectly channeled her goddess-like beauty.

Gisele Bundchen arrives on the red carpet at a Vivara event. Pic credit: @SplashNews.com

Gisele Bundchen teams up with BrazilFoundation

Gisele has been known for her constant acts of kindness as she’s always looking for ways to make the world a better place.

In one of her recent posts, the Brazilian beauty uploaded a short clip of her building awareness while she expressed the importance of preserving and regenerating the beautiful planet Earth.

To do so, Gisele teamed up with BrazilFoundation, which is a non-profit organization that is based out of New York City.

The organization strives to mobilize resources for ideas and actions that will further transform Brazil.

The foundation also works with local leaders, organizations, and a global network of supporters to promote equality, social justice, and economic opportunity for all Brazilians.

In an Instagram post, Gisele expressed, “Nothing is random! When things inspire you, when they move you, and make you vibrate, pay attention! They might be connected to your purpose in life.”

She continued, “Thank you, BrazilFoundation, for your support! Through my Luz Alliance Fund, we will continue supporting initiatives that bring greater awareness of the importance of preserving and regenerating our beautiful earth and creating a better world for all of us who live in it, now and for generations to come.”

Gisele has continued to work with the BrazilFoundation as she constantly builds new projects that will help and further strengthen the ecosystem.

Fans can now go to the organization’s website to learn more ways to help or further donate what they can because, in the end, it all goes to an incredible cause.