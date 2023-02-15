Gisele Bundchen may be spending this Valentine’s Day as a single woman, but she certainly won’t be lonely.

The newly-single supermodel shared some pretty sweet snaps with her valentines this year, and it turns out they’re pretty cute.

The Brazilian bombshell is sharing her day of love with her dogs in a series of three photos shared on Instagram.

In them, Gisele is looking incredible, as usual, as she squats down to get face-to-face with her furry friends.

While the photos mostly focus on the dogs, we can see part of her outfit, which includes a nude-colored tank top, a shell necklace, and hoop earrings. Gisele’s best accessory, though, is the big smile she’s sporting as she gives her dogs many snuggles and kisses.

She captioned the photo, “Pure love!! I am convinced they are little angels on Earth. Happy Valentine’s Day to all! ❤️❤️❤️ Amor puro!! Tenho certeza que eles são anjinhos na Terra.”

Tom Brady shares cryptic message on Valentine’s Day

While Gisele Bundchen made it clear that her valentines this year were her dogs, her ex-husband Tom Brady has left fans scratching their heads.

Before sharing pictures of all three of his children to commemorate the special day, Tom first uploaded an Instagram Story with a quote about love first shared by Sadhguru.

It said, “Love is not a transaction; it is a certain exhuberance and sweetness of your emotion.”

Tom Brady has something to say about love on Valentine’s Day. Pic credit: @tombrady/Instagram

It’s no secret that Tom’s marriage to Gisele fell apart after the now-officially retired-for-good NFL quarterback announced his retirement last year, only to turn around and change his mind 40 days later.

The return to football after years of waiting for retirement caused huge issues for Tom and Gisele, with Tom even missing some of the NFL pre-season to deal with family issues, causing fans to speculate about the state of the marriage.

In the end, the speculation was correct, and the former couple called it quits — quietly ending their marriage and going their separate ways just months before Tom finally decided it was truly time to hang it up and enjoy post-NFL life without a wife by his side.

Gisele Bundchen rocked her first red carpet since Tom Brady divorce

Gisele Bundchen has been embracing post-divorce life and seems to be handling her newfound singledom well.

So well that when Gisele hit the red carpet for the first time since the split, she left everyone in awe.

Tom Brady’s ex wore a metallic gold dress that crisscrossed across the front to reveal swaths of perfectly tanned skin.

She gave full-on goddess vibes as the skirt of the designer dress, which was made from the same fabric as the bodice, was gathered around the waist and fell all the way to the floor, barely giving a peek at her matching sandals.

It’s pretty clear that whether Gisele is married or single, she’s still going to slay no matter what.