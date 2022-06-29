Gisele Bundchen drops her bra and pants for body twist

Gisele Bundchen got her fans locked in for hump day, sharing a new sizzling series of modeling pics to her Instagram page. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide



Gisele Bundchen got things heated up for hump day when she shared a new host of hot pics on social media while promoting her latest magazine photo shoot.

Stretching her body out and dropping most of her clothes altogether, the stunning 41-year-old model and wife of football pro-Tom Brady worked it for the camera in the way she does best.

Gisele Bundchen lost her bra and pants for a sexy new photoshoot

Sharing some striking black and white shots with her 19.4 million followers, the Brazilian-born statuesque beauty and mother of two put her toned abs and legs on full display as she struck some searing poses for the flashing camera.

Putting an eye-catching snap up as her first in the stunning series, Gisele could be seen wearing just a sheer top with a matching, sheer, skirted bottom that revealed tons of leg along with a nice peek at her rear as the lithe model twisted herself into a sexy bend to really show off those abs and hips.

In pic number two, Gisele looked ravishing while going topless, giving a serious, but also face-softened, stare into the lens while appearing to go either make-up-free or at least only subtly glossed and mascara-decorated.

For the third shot, Gisele gave a full-frontal view of her physique, standing tall in her towering 5 foot 11-inch frame while adding even more height by throwing on some thick, platformed ankle boots.

The star’s bust area could be made out as she draped an arm across her body while leaving a hint exposed underneath the see-through upper-body material while her lean lower half seemed to go on for days.

Throwing in a couple more face shots, Gisele then gave fans a different take on her look, putting on a long jacket that hung open to reveal her naked chest area and donning practically nothing on the bottom as she bent her leg sensually while sitting on a chair.

Gisele revealed why she stopped modeling for Victoria’s Secret

While Gisele still remains a known name all over the world, her spotlight shifted slightly following her announcement that she was ending her contract with famed lingerie and runway company Victoria’s Secret around 15 years ago.

As reported by Monsters & Critics, Gisele, who started modeling for Victoria’s Secret at the age of just 19, felt that her near-ten-year run with the brand had seen its end when she started to feel less and less comfortable flaunting her practically-naked body all over the runway for the world to see.

Opening up more to People magazine, Gisele expressed her growing feelings of humiliation at being asked to prance down the walkways in skimpy attire while the cameras flashed at her.

“I always made sure that my back was covered because it just made me uncomfortable walking on a runway with my butt hanging out…” Gisele told the publication this year, adding that, while she didn’t enjoy showing off so much skin, she “always had fun on the shows.”

“It was always like a production, there was always someone singing, there was always something happening. It was a fun experience,” she said.