Ginger Zee’s fans fear for GMA star’s safety on assignment amid landslides and water rescues

Sometimes, Ginger Zee’s job takes her to some dangerous locations, leaving her fans concerned for her safety.

That’s currently the case as the GMA personality is covering the torrential downpours in Los Angeles County, California.

Not only does Ginger deliver the nation’s forecast every morning on Good Morning America, but her job as the Chief Meteorologist/Chief Climate Correspondent at ABC News also entails traveling to the frontlines where storms are brewing.

Amid the flash flooding and landslides happening in California right now, Ginger has been amassing footage of the life-threatening weather conditions that have been wreaking havoc on the West Coast.

The 43-year-old has been sharing videos of the devastation on Instagram, filming herself along the L.A. River, and meeting with residents who have been affected by the storms.

Clad in her waterproof storm gear, Ginger posed dangerously close to the edge of the L.A. River in one such Instagram Reel.

Ginger Zee braves the treacherous weather in California

In the caption of the post, she wrote, “Wild to see the LA river with rapids – more than a months worth of rain in just the last 12 hours and we will have non-stop rain for the next 24 hours! Landslides & water rescues already happening!”

Ginger’s upload caught the attention of thousands of fans and followers, who liked and commented on the post, many of whom expressed their concern for her safety.

Ginger’s fans are concerned for her safety

“Be safe ginger zee 🙏,” wrote one of the beloved meteorologist’s fans.

Another Instagram user begged Ginger to “Please be careful.”

Ginger’s fans are hopeful she remains safe in L.A. Pic credit: @ginger_zee/Instagram

“Good morning Ginger be safe,” pleaded another follower.

One of Ginger’s admirers thanked her for the “footage and valuable information.”

Ginger is sticking it out as storms pummel Los Angeles

However, Ginger didn’t let up, despite her fans’ concern.

In another Instagram Reel, the popular morning correspondent recreated a scene from the 1978 hit movie Grease, in which actress Olivia Newton-John, playing Sandra Dee, sat on the side of the L.A. River during a drag race.

Ginger sat in the same spot on the concrete — giving her fans a quick taste of her vocal talent as she belted out the first line of Look At Me I’m Sandra Dee — and showed her fans just how flooded the area had become.

As Ginger pointed out, the rain would last for another 24 hours, and she planned on being there until it stopped, despite potentially putting herself in harm’s way.

And, ironically, Ginger’s storm coverage happened to coincide with a very appropriate holiday: National Weatherperson’s Day.

Ginger poses with a fan who commemorated National Weatherperson’s Day. Pic credit: @ginger_zee/Instagram

Ginger uploaded a photo to her Instagram Story, depicting herself and a super fan posing in Times Square in New York City with a caption that read, “Happy National Weather Person Day.”