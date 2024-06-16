Ginger Zee’s fans can’t get enough of her Hearts of Heroes look: ‘You are a centerfold’

Ginger Zee has done it again.

The ABC News Chief Meteorologist managed to distract her viewers and wow them with her on-air look.

In addition to her forecasting duties on Good Morning America, Ginger also co-hosts Hearts of Heroes.

The award-winning show, also co-hosted by BELFOR Property Restoration CEO Sheldon Yellen, showcases stories of first responders who brave natural disasters to rescue victims.

Ginger serves in her role by explaining the weather events, the perfect job for her, given her meteorological and climate correspondent background.

For a recent media tour, Ginger sat down with her co-host, Sheldon, for Season 6 of Hearts of Heroes.

Ginger Zee’s legs steal the show

Ginger uploaded some pictures to Instagram, depicting herself and Sheldon in front of their green screen and some of the men and women appearing in the episodes.

For the shots, Ginger showed off her incredible figure in a form-fitting vest dress and black strappy heels, looking absolutely fantastic for the segment.

And even better, since Ginger hasn’t purchased any new clothes in two years, the outfit was likely a throwback from her closet, rented, or borrowed.

The 43-year-old daytime TV star captioned her post, “Satellite media tour for SEASON SIX of @heartsofheroestv — can’t wait to share the first responders/heroes stories like never before! To every first responder – a huge hug and thank you for all you do,” adding the hashtags #hero, #firstresponder, #firstresponders, #firefighter, #police, and #weekendadventure.”

Thousands of Ginger’s 1.1 million Instagram followers tapped the “like” icon, and in the comments section of the post, many more gushed over her ensemble and how it accentuated her fit physique.

Ginger’s fans are loving her on-air look

One of Ginger’s admirers penned, “My God Ginger you are absolutely beautiful and those legs…”

Another fan joked that no one cares about the weather when she’s on-screen because she looks like a “centerfold.”

Others flocked to the comments to express how “amazing,” “gorgeous,” and “sexy” she looked in the pics, telling her she was a “smoke show” and “literally the most stunning gorgeous meteorologist in the history of the field.”

Ginger got teary-eyed during her Hearts of Heroes premiere

Ahead of the weekend, Hearts of Heroes shared some photos of Ginger and Sheldon on the red carpet and at a press conference for Season 6 of the show.

This time, Ginger went with a completely different look, donning a teal pantsuit with nude heels.

Ginger shared some of the photos to her own Instagram feed, noting in the caption that it was an emotional event for her to attend.

“Cried twice during the private screening of season 6 premiere of @heartsofheroestv — get ready to be inspired by our first responders around this country,” she wrote. “So proud to be a part of this show.”

“Season starts July 6 on your ABC station — check your local listing for times!”