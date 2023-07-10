Ginger Zee shows off sculpted abs in plunging pink bikini top

Good Morning America meteorologist Ginger Zee continues to send temperatures soaring this summer.

The 42-year-old TV personality proved that she’s dedicated to staying in shape as she posed in a hot pink bikini over the weekend.

Ginger hosted a party on Saturday while wearing a teeny two-piece to keep herself cool in between dips in the pool.

Ginger shared two photos to her Instagram Story as she was seen posing with friends in her summery attire.

In the first snap, Ginger and her female friend put their arms around each other and smiled big for the camera as they posed amid a lush green backdrop of trees.

Ginger went fresh-faced for the photo and styled her hair in a casual messy bun. The New York Times best-selling author wrapped a blue and white towel around her waist, highlighting her sculpted midsection.

Ginger Zee is pretty in pink for a poolside bikini snap

In the second photo, Ginger and fellow ABC News meteorologist Melissa Griffin struck a similar pose in the same location. This time, Ginger added an oversized straw sun hat to her ensemble and held a refreshing drink in one hand.

Ginger poses with friends while showing off her incredible bikini body. Pic credit: @ginger_zee/Instagram

Ginger was all smiles for the photo op, epitomizing summertime with her poolside garb.

Ginger is a sustainable fashion advocate

In addition to delivering the nation’s forecasts to millions of viewers every day, Ginger dedicates her free time to causes that matter to her.

The mom of two began a campaign on Instagram last year, vowing not to purchase new clothing in an effort to halt fast fashion. Using the hashtag #NoNewClothes, Ginger has encouraged her followers to follow in her footsteps.

In an Instagram Reel from last month, Ginger explained where her wardrobe comes from if she isn’t buying something new to wear every day.

As Ginger explained, her closet is filled with her own clothing. In fact, Ginger says she rents or repeats most of her outfits and buys many of her clothes secondhand.

With Ginger’s help, the #NoNewClothes challenge has accumulated 1,703 challenge-takers, preserved 16,527,615 liters of blue water, prevented 352,521 kilograms of CO2 emissions, prevented 15,497 kilograms of waste, and saved $802,113.

Ginger continues to prove that looking good doesn’t have to mean buying something new to wear every time, unlike most celebrities.

Last month, Ginger rocked a sheer top and black pants for the Tribeca Film Festival red carpet. Ginger looked amazing in the pink-and-black get-up, and no one would have ever guessed that her top was crafted from thrifted scraps and extra sail line or that her bracelet was made of soda tabs!

“Obsessed with @annamo.1 for her sustainable TRASHION – check her out,” Ginger captioned the post. “She made this top from thrifted scraps, extra sail line etc. PLUS peep the bracelet made from soda tabs 🙌 #trashion #sustainablefashion.”

Good Morning America airs at 7/6c on ABC.