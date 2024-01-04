Ginger Zee shares before-and-after photos after becoming ‘incredibly sick’ during GMA absence

Good Morning America meteorologist Ginger Zee is finally back to the grind after a break from her morning television duties.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ginger was enjoying some time with her family during some well-deserved respite from work.

Although Ginger celebrated Christmas with her husband, Ben Aaron, and their two young sons, Adrian and Miles, it wasn’t all fun and games.

In a recent Instagram upload, the 42-year-old beloved GMA personality shared side-by-side photos of herself.

In the photo on the left, taken during Ginger’s Christmas break, she went makeup-free, and in the photo on the right, taken on Wednesday morning, Ginger was in full hair and makeup.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The photos were in stark contrast to each other, and as Ginger explained in the caption, that was because, in the first photo, she was “incredibly” sick compared to her healthier-looking pic.

“Most of our holiday break was spent incredibly sick for our entire family… hard to believe I’m the same person from left to today on right 😂,” Ginger began her caption.

“BEYOND GRATEFUL to be back and healthy again,” she concluded. “Sending you all peace in 2024!”

Ginger Zee is ready for 2024 following her Christmas break illness

Ginger shared a screenshot of the post and added a different caption to her Instagram Story.

This time, she wrote “Holiday illness” above the left-sided photo and “2024 let’s go” above the right.

Ginger shared the same photos to her IG Story, with a different caption. Pic credit: @ginger_zee/Instagram

Ginger has been busy on the road as of late

Ginger’s return to GMA comes on the heels of several absences on the popular morning show.

Ahead of her Christmas break, Ginger was filming on location in Canada, where she braved sub-zero temperatures and got to experience the Northern Lights.

Ginger stayed at The Explorer Hotel in Yellowknife and spent quality time with her colleagues in between filming her assignment.

Before that, in November 2023, Ginger was absent from GMA because she was working in Paris, France.

Ginger enjoyed Disneyland and celebrated the Disney movie Wish during her time in The City of Light.

Ginger has some fun while filming voiceovers for ABC

Now that Ginger is back at Times Square studio in NYC, she’s busy with other endeavors, too.

In a post dated January 3, 2024, Ginger shared two photos of herself while recording voiceover work underneath a blanket fort.

Ginger co-hosts Hearts of Heroes, which airs on ABC on Saturdays, alongside BELFOR Property Restoration CEO Sheldon Yellen.

Ginger proved that she’s back to feeling 100 percent herself again and had some fun with her caption, which read, “Recording voice over for @heartsofheroestv from my blanket fort at my desk… don’t mind me😂🙌 .”