Ginger Zee sends well-wishes to GMA colleague Michael Strahan amid daughter’s diagnosis: ‘Beautiful strength’

Michael Strahan has found overwhelming support amid his family’s health crisis.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Michael’s 19-year-old daughter, Isabella, is currently battling a brain tumor.

Michael revealed the news alongside Isabella as they sat down with Robin Roberts during a recent episode of Good Morning America, explaining Michael’s recent absence from the ABC morning show.

During their segment, it was revealed that Isabella was diagnosed with a Medulloblastoma and had the tumor removed in October 2023.

The news shocked the Good Morning America community, including viewers and Michael’s colleagues.

Michael uploaded an Instagram carousel of photos of himself, Isabella, and Robin Roberts during their segment. The last photo was especially touching, depicting an up-close shot of Michael and Isabella holding hands.

“Today my daughter @isabellastrahan joined @robinrobertsgma and myself for an interview about the journey she has been going through on @goodmorningamerica. ❤️❤️❤️,” Michael wrote in the caption.

“I love you Isabella and I’m always by your side. To all sending love, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts!!”

The post was met with plenty of support, with hundreds of thousands of Michael’s Instagram followers wishing Isabella well amid her journey.

Ginger Zee sends Michael Strahan’s daughter Isabella well wishes amid her cancer battle

Among those followers was Michael’s GMA co-worker, Ginger Zee.

The ABC News Chief Meteorologist and Chief Climate Correspondent reacted to Michael and Isabella’s poignant announcement.

“That hand to hold. Hope you can feel us all holding you both,” Ginger wrote.

She concluded, “Beautiful strength, love and sending everyone peace.”

Ginger and Michael are longtime GMA colleagues

Ginger and Michael have been GMA co-workers for 10 years now. Ginger joined the morning show in 2011, followed by Michael in 2014.

The two displayed their on-air camaraderie during a GMA segment in January 2022, in which Ginger made a jab regarding Michael’s former NFL career with the New York Giants.

While delivering her morning forecast on GMA, Ginger reported that temperatures were dropping rapidly across the nation “like the potential for Michael’s sack record.”

Michael proved he’s a good sport as he laughed along with the rest of the crew, replying, “Whoa,” and gestured as though he was dropping the mic.

In the caption of her Facebook post, Ginger teased, “You know I love you Michael Strahan … just had to. You are the GOAT always. T.J. Watt #sacks #temps #cold #loveyou.”

In case you were wondering, the Hall of Fame defensive end held onto that record until outside linebacker T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers tied his NFL record for sacks in a single season with 22.5.

Another one of Michael’s GMA co-workers sends his family love

Ginger wasn’t the only one of Michael’s GMA co-workers to wish him and Isabella well. GMA morning host Lara Spencer also showed up in the comments to wish the father-daughter duo her best.

“Sending love and positive energy and all good things your way. You both have been an inspiration as my family goes thru its own journey. Your conversation with our robin was so meaningful to us and so many,” Lara penned.

“Love you Michael. Love you Isabella. You are so strong-just like your pops. You got this,” she added.