Ginger Zee responds to fan who thinks GMA ‘doesn’t appreciate’ her: ‘I’m focusing on the positives’

ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee focuses on what she can control while staying positive during her time away from Good Morning America.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Ginger is currently in Canada, where she’s on assignment.

Although she’s been busy working and taking in the sights, Ginger has remained active on social media and is interacting with her adoring fans and followers.

Ginger recently shared photos of the Northern Lights while touring Madeline Lake Territorial Park.

In the first Instagram slide, Ginger showed off the incredible green streams of light in the night sky, and in the second photo, she posed for a group shot with her colleagues.

“Soul-stirring atmospheric alchemy last night with the Aurora Borealis. Many thanks to @northstaradventures for the guide. How many of you want to see the northern lights?” Ginger captioned the share, adding the hashtag #northernlights.

Many of Ginger’s 1.1 million followers commented on the post, some noting how incredible the Northern Lights were and how they’d like to see them for themselves one day.

Ginger Zee is ‘focusing on the positives’ during her GMA absence

One comment, however, came from a fan of Ginger’s who spoke about her absence on GMA.

“Looks like you’re having a blast!” their comment began.

“Need you back soon! Not sure why they have Sam at the desk on GMA but never you 😐definitely don’t appreciate you as much as they should 😘😘,” they wrote.

In response, Ginger wrote, “Thanks so much! I’m back next week but yeah they probably won’t change where I am on set🤷‍♀️.”

“I will just keep doing my best with what I am allowed to do and focusing on the positives,” added the 42-year-old mom of two.

Ginger responded to a Good Morning America viewer who believes GMA “doesn’t appreciate” her. Pic credit: @ginger_zee/Instagram

Ginger has been on assignment out of the U.S. in recent months

During her absence on GMA, Ginger has been replaced by fellow ABC meteorologist Somara Theodore.

Somara usually covers the weekend weather segments but has covered for Ginger previously, so she’s comfortable filling in while Ginger is out of the country on assignment.

Last month, Somara stepped up to the plate for Ginger while the environmentalist traveled all the way to Paris, France, to film a segment to celebrate the new Disney movie Wish.

Ginger is expected to be back at delivering the nation’s forecasts from Hudson Square Studios in New York City, New York, next week.