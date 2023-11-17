Ginger Zee goes missing, replaced by fill-in: What happened to the GMA meteorologist?

Good Morning America viewers are likely wondering what happened to Ginger Zee this week.

That’s because the trusty Chief Meteorologist and Chief Climate Correspondent for ABC News went missing during her morning segment.

There was no mention of the reason for Ginger’s absence this week, although the GMA morning crew did acknowledge that Ginger wasn’t in her spot at ABC News Headquarters in New York City.

Host Robin Roberts started with a weather introduction before turning it over to another female meteorologist at ABC, Somara Theodore.

Somara did a fine job taking over Ginger’s duties, delivering the weather forecast to the nation without a hitch.

Over on Instagram, Somara noted that she was taking over Ginger’s role for the day and shared a group snapshot of herself and some of the other GMA morning crew, including Lara Spencer, Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts, and George Stephanopoulos.

“Filling in for my Chief @ginger_zee and got to hang with this consummate crew,” Somara wrote in the caption of the post.

“I’ll see you back on Saturday and Sunday with WGMA !” she added.

In the comments section, Ginger replied, “Hooray!”

Here’s why Ginger Zee was missing on GMA this week

So, why was Ginger absent this week? The mom of two is currently in Paris enjoying Disneyland and celebrating the Disney movie Wish.

On Thursday, Ginger shared some video footage of Disneyland Paris and captioned it, “Bonjour! A very special @goodmorningamerica coming at you Friday from @disneylandparis 🙌 see you real soon.”

Ginger shared some more videos of herself and her co-workers as they walked Main Street in Paris and filmed on location in front of the Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant, modeled after The Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland in California.

The popular morning show meteorologist channeled her inner Parisian, clad in a beret and foulard.

“Bonjour and @goodmorningamerica 🙌 we have more magic as we celebrate the new @disneywishmovie 🙌🙌🙌,” Ginger wrote in the accompanying caption on Friday.

Ginger continues to plug sustainable practices

Before Ginger took off to enjoy some time overseas, she continued sharing eco-friendly tips with her fans and followers on Instagram.

Ginger’s fans know that the California native has vowed not to buy new clothes to save Mother Earth.

But Ginger shared a brand new environmentally safe option relating to makeup that many of her fans might not have been aware of.

The 42-year-old shared that the beauty brand Izzy Zero Waste Beauty offers refillable mascara in stainless steel tubes to cut down on packaging left in landfills from personal care and beauty product packaging.

Ginger explained that once the tube is empty, customers can ship it back to the company in a reusable fabric package, and they’ll mail you a new mascara tube, making for a beauty product and environment win-win.