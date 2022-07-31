Gina Rodriguez pregnant with first child with former Jane The Virgin co-star

Gina Rodriguez announces she is pregnant with Jo LoCicero and the two are expecting their first child. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Gina Rodriguez can say that wishes come true because the 38 year old actress just announced her pregnancy, more than five years after publicly declaring she wanted a baby.

The month has been exciting for Gina, who also celebrated her 38th birthday.

In fact, she revealed that this birthday “hits different” because it was the first birthday during which she was pregnant.

The Jane The Virgin star announced her pregnancy in true 2022 style– with a social media post.

The short video featured Gina and Joe as they shared a sweet kiss and walked their loving dogs.

Gina and Joe LoCicero met on the set of Jane The Virgin, the series on which she was the star, and he played a stripper.

This is the first child for the married couple, who expressed excitement at their growing family.

Gina previously said she would like to adopt, or have a stork deliver her baby.

Gina Rodriguez said she wanted to adopt in 2016

Gina appeared on the Ellen Degeneres Show in 2016, and she talked about her on-screen child, as well as her desire for a child of her own.

Gina said, “I feel like they bring the baby up to me and my ovaries are like ‘Ahh! Come here, baby!’”

She revealed that she wanted a baby “so bad.”

Gina said, “I do. But I don’t want the whole process, I just want one to arrive, like the stork conversation.”

Gina continued: “I could adopt, right? Yeah, I just might do that. I definitely want to adopt.”

Gina Rodriguez’s relationship with Joe LoCicero

After Joe and Gina met on the set of Jane The Virgin in 2016, the two began dating. In 2018, Joe proposed to Gina

Gina told People, “I am [engaged]! He’s the best. He’s the f*****g best. We’ve been engaged for like a month — I’ve kept it a secret for a while. I just want to live! I think there’s a huge blessing in the fact that people care. That’s a beautiful thing, so that feels really good. But another part of me wants to keep a little something that’s just mine, ’cause there’s not too many things I have like that anymore.”

Less than a year later, on May 4, 2019, the couple got married.

Gina shared footage from the ceremony and expressed an excitement at a lifetime of love with her new husband.

Her caption read, “Thank you to my mother in law for the wedding of my dreams. And the village that helped her! Special thank you to our soul brother @justinbaldoni and to my new brother Michael @mikelosaurusrex for singing me down the aisle. Mike, you have the voice of an angel. Love to our Videographers: @harrisonfilms To the greatest wedding planner, Laura @coutureconceptsny The genius behind the gorgeous flowers, Akvile @florasavenue.”

She continued, “May 4th, 2019 was absolute MAGIC. To my husband Joseph, I am yours forever.”

The expecting couple has not revealed a due date yet.