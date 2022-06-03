Gigi Hadid tugs down floral bikini top while sucking on daisy

Gigi Hadid continued her hot-streak this week, sharing yet another sensual bikini snap as she casually pulled on her top while nibbling on a daisy stem. ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Gigi Hadid has been on a major hot-streak this week, posting multiple sensual shots of herself donning some select two-pieces from her swim collection with Frankies Bikinis.

Posting shot after shot in the floral-focused attire, Gigi has gotten the internet ready for summer while posing with everything from a strawberry in her mouth to going topless while hosing off a gas station.

In another hidden gem, Gigi recently could be seen in the fourth shot of a series that was posted to the clothing line’s social media page as she once again made bikini wearing look as seductive as ever.

Gigi nibbled on a daisy stem while tugging down the top of her bikini

Gigi propped herself atop a large stack of hay bales for her photo shoot with Frankies, a blue towel resting under her bent knees to prevent scratches.

The blonde beauty, who knocked fans off their feet just a few months ago when she ditched her formerly-red-hued locks in trade for her now-golden tresses, kneeled on the soft material while keeping her hips tilted every so slightly to one side to bring about total bewitchment.

With her hair hanging down in what has seemed to become a signature look for the model, Gigi wore a butter-yellow flower top and matching bottom with ruffled edging around the waist line and bust.

Parting her lusciously plump and nearly-naked lips open a little sliver, Gigi let the stem of a delicate daisy flower hang down as she clenched it gently between her teeth so that it brushed the side of her mouth and the bottom of her chin.

To make the shot even more sensual, the young star gripped the middle of her bikini top and tugged it downward to reveal two slices of her bust.

Gigi split from baby daddy Zayn Malik last year

As Gigi continues to enjoy her latest modeling gig and swimwear launch, fans may still be reeling from her recent split from baby daddy Zayn Malik, formerly in the hit band One Direction alongside Harry Styles.

The pair was first reported to be a romantic item all the way back in 2015 after being captured leaving Justin Bieber’s American Music Awards together and subsequently being snapped holding hands by eager paparazzi a few short days later.

While the pair denied the rumors for several months, Gigi and Zayn ended up doing a 2016 Vogue spread together, the article part of the shoot then labeling the singer as Gigi’s boyfriend.

They continued to go strong for the next two years, even sparking engagement rumors at one point, before news outlets said the pair had split up in the spring of 2018.

However, the duo managed to keep the internet and fans on their toes by being snapped kissing not long after, and they then undertook a tumultuous journey of ups and downs for the next two years before appearing to reach a more stable segment of their relationship when they announced in 2020 that they were expecting their first child together.

They welcomed daughter Khai later that year and the two looked to be adapting to parenthood quite well. Sadly, that was not to last too long as the media began sharing reports of an altercation between Zayn and Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, last fall and Gigi and Zayn once again ended their romance together.

The singer was accused of striking the RHOBH star during a heated argument and the matter went to the courts when Yolanda filed a lawsuit against Zayn.

While Zayn pled initially vehemently denied the accusations stacked against him, he then rescinded his stance and pled no-contest to the charges.