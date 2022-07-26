Gigi Hadid stuns in yellow bikini on vacation with the Beckhams

Gigi Hadid flaunts her lean figure in a yellow bikini. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Gigi Hadid showed off her post-baby body as the mother of Khai relaxed in luxury with other well-known names.

Khai’s father, former One Direction star Zayn Malik, was not spotted in the photos.

Gigi was in St Tropez aboard a yacht, with Victoria and David Beckham also present.

The eldest Hadid gave the retired soccer player a large hug when she boarded the boat.

Gigi displayed her perfect body in a yellow bikini as she soaked up the sun and enjoyed some R&R.

Gigi adjusted her bikini bottoms with one hand and grabbed her towel and sunscreen with the other hand.

Gigi Hadid vacations with the Beckham family in St. Tropez

The Versace model wore a striking yellow hat, which protected her face from sun rays but left her hair visible through a large hole on the top.

She joined guests on the deck of the pricy boat– The Daily Mail reports the yacht costs $2.2 million a week to charter.

She rocked her blonde tresses in an updo as a peek of her hair was visible through the designer hat.

Pic credit: ELIOT / MEGA – BEST IMAGE / BACKGRID

Some fans may wonder what the connection is between Gigi Hadid and the Beckhams.

Gigi and Brooklyn Beckham’s wife, Nicola, go way back. Although Nicola Peltz married Brooklyn in April, she previously dated Gigi’s brother, Anwar Hadid.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik split up and are co-parenting

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik were a genetically blessed couple who had a daughter named Khai before things went south between the parents.

Gigi and Zayn reportedly broke up after the former boy-bander got into an altercation with Gigi’s mom last September. Zayn was charged with “four criminal offenses of harassment,” and ultimately pled no contest.

A source told Us Weekly last month about Gigi and Zayn’s co-parenting arrangement that the two: “have a loving and caring relationship despite being broken up.”

The source continued, “They’re not living together, but Zayn visits Gigi and Khai at the farm in Pennsylvania a lot when they’re there. They like to spend time away from the city because it’s more safe, quiet, and exclusive.”

Gigi, Bella, and Yolanda spend a lot of time on a Pennsylvania farm, where they can ride horses and live a simpler life away from the cameras.

The source continued that “co-parenting comes with certain challenges and ups and downs” but revealed the two were “doing the best they can to make it work.”

Gigi and Zayn continue to co-parent for the sake of their daughter.