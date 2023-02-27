Gigi Hadid is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated supermodels in the world, and her jaw-dropping outfit from earlier this morning made it clear why.

She stepped out onto the freezing New York City streets wearing a unique gray knitwear look by Maison Valentino, featuring a cropped top and a decorated wool skirt with a waist-high slit.

Gigi coordinated the daring ensemble with bright orange satin stilettos and knitted gloves up to her elbows, but it was her chiseled abs and toned legs that really tied it all together.

The 27-year-old model-turned-TV host arrived on set bright and early to discuss the second season of the Netflix show Next in Fashion.

The hit series, which brings fashion designers together to create innovative looks, is co-hosted by Tan France and premieres Friday on Netflix.

Of course, given her obvious knack for pushing the limits of fashion, it only makes sense that Gigi would be chosen to appear in the second season.

Gigi Hadid shared all of her upcoming looks to promote Next in Fashion

Speaking of Next in Fashion, Gigi spilled all the tea on her upcoming looks for this season, and oh my gosh, they’re truly to die for!

The thriving cover girl posted a series of polaroid snaps, giving sneaky glimpses at her wardrobe for the entire season.

Some standouts included bold black and white prints, glitzy gold chains, and even a few preppy numbers.

Oh, and beyond the diversity in outfits, Gigi also boasted an array of different hair and makeup styles.

Gigi has been hard at work promoting the upcoming show, not just on Good Morning America but also on her social media page.

In fact, a quick scroll through her Instagram exudes her excitement over the new fashion series endeavor.

Naturally, she reminded her fans to tune in on March 3, adding in the caption, “Here’s every look me ‘n my fairy-god-girls served up for you this season.”

Gigi Hadid showed off her sculpted abs on the cover of Elle magazine

Gigi was feeling blue for the recent cover of Elle magazine but in the absolute best way possible.

The stunning mother-of-one sported a baby blue bra with matching briefs under denim shorts, showing off her insanely fit physique.

Her signature blonde tresses were styled for the gods in big, dreamy waves cascading over her shoulders.

In the caption, she expressed gratitude to Elle for featuring her cashmere clothing brand, Guest in Residence, in the issue, adding that her look – the rib bra and rib brief – are now available online.

Gigi also hyped up the release of the brand-new “castaway dress,” encouraging her fans to sign up on the website for updates.

In the magazine, Gigi spoke about her experience of being cast for Next in Fashion, saying, “Netflix was not easy on me. They really put me through an audition process. I respected that, and it made me feel good when I got the job. I felt like I had earned it in their eyes, and so that gave me the confidence to go for it.”

She even appears to have learned a lot about herself on the show. In her own words, “People say I’m funny. I don’t know, but I think that the more time I’m given, then the more I’m able to be goofy.”