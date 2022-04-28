Gigi Hadid stuns in sheer lace corset

Gigi Hadid rocks sheer and white lace. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Gigi Hadid was absolutely glowing, fresh off of her 27th birthday celebrations. The model and mother-of-one posted a series of stunning pictures on her social media, which featured her, some white lace, and a lot of skin. Fans will recognize this as the birthday outfit she wore to celebrate with Emily Ratajkowski, Blake Lively, and her siblings.

The sister of Bella Hadid posed in front of rows of designer duds, likely bags from her collection. She appeared to channel a Euphoria-style makeup with sparkling rhinestones around her gorgeous eyes.

Gigi’s comment section was full of praise and admiration for the gorgeous photos.

Gigi Hadid stuns in a sheer corset

Gigi Hadid celebrated her birthday in style as she rocked white lace and a sheer corset.

The eldest Hadid sister recently celebrated her birthday. She wrote in the caption, TAURUS SZN x @patrickta files ;) @laurapolko @mimicuttrell,” a reference to her birthday in Taurus season.

Gigi’s blonde hair was prominent in a long and crimped ponytail.

She wore dramatic eye makeup, which included a heavily-winged black eye-liner. She brightened her already ic-blue eyes with rhinestone embellishments. Gigi posed in front of stacks of designer swag, including Chanel, Miu Miu, and Versace.

Her adorned neck featured chains of pearls and diamonds.

Gigi wore a long-sleeved white lace duster coat over the sheer Dion Lee lace corset.

Gigi also rocked long white lace leggings that were sheer. She sported white underwear, which peeked out from her lacy look.

Gigi Hadid talks fashion week diet

Gigi Hadid is blessed genetically as the daughter of former model Yolanda Hadid and real-estate developer Mohamad Hadid. How does Gigi keep that perfect modeling figure? Is it an almond a day to keep the pounds away?

Gigi told InStyle that she brings her own food to fashion week because there isn’t catering at the events. She said, “Honestly, I’m always carb-loading. I wake up, and I love scrambled eggs and toast. I usually take an orange juice and a coffee in the car with me, because show catering is tragic.”

Gigi acknowledged her privilege compared to other models not from affluent families. She said, “I’m grateful that I have resources where I can bring things with me to work, but there are a lot of girls who don’t have that, and it pisses me off that there’s literally no catering.”

She finally revealed the fashion month diet, “During fashion month, the big relaxing meal is usually dinner, and you want all the pasta and burgers. I’m always going for comfort food because we’re traveling. You have your favorite restaurants that feel like home in each city, and you can go back and have the same meal.”

What a life!