Gigi Hadid stuns in a bikini for Frankie’s Bikinis. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Gigi Hadid showed off her modeling skills as the beautiful catwalk star struck a pose for her latest business venture with Frankie’s Bikinis.

She teamed up with the brand in May for a stunning collaboration, where Gigi’s influences were clear in the designs.

Gigi grew up in Malibu with the company’s founder, Francesca Aiello— the two were childhood friends. Therefore, the Gigi x Frankie’s Bikini venture made all the sense in the world.

An Instagram page for Frankie’s Bikinis posted a collage that reminisced about the fabulous creations.

The clip showed Gigi as she modeled the line, going topless with just a garden hose wrapped around her body. She held the hose around her chest with one hand and sprayed water in the air with the other.

The refreshing shot showed the water as it traveled into the air, then back onto Gigi’s long blonde tresses.

Gigi Hadid poses for Frankie’s Bikinis collaboration

Next, the clip transitioned to a beautiful meadow, which may have been the farm that Gigi and Bella purchased in Pennsylvania.

Later in the clip, a dry Gigi posed in a yellow bikini with feminine ruching around the bodice and top. The yellow top featured maroon stitching, and so did the frilly bottoms.

Gigi also arched her back on a vintage automobile, rocking a yellow one-piece from the collab.

As the caption revealed, the Gigi x Frankie’s Bikinis collection featured a sale, allowing fans a last chance to get a piece from the line at a fraction of the cost.

For those who don’t feel in the summer spirit, Gigi has a comfortable new line of clothing that might interest fans.

Gigi Hadid launches Guest In Residence

Gigi launched Guest In Residence, a comfortable line of clothing that uses quality materials like 100 percent Australian cashmere.

In August, Gigi first offered a look at her clothing line, showing an image of color swatches and sample materials.

It looks like Gigi has been very involved throughout the Guest In Residence development, not merely slapping her name on a label and selling it to fans. A recent post showed a few steps from creating her new line. The images showed Gigi and some of her team members inspecting materials and fits.

A swipe right showed Gigi hard at work as she served as one of the models for her Guest In Residence campaign, shot in Paris.

Gigi’s caption read, “@guestinresidence ‘ VARSITY FUNK ’ in the making over the year … from color swatches to first samples, and shooting the campaign in Paris! We have fun Now available only at guestinresidence.com ! !”

According to the Guest In Residence Instagram page, the brand has an Aspen Feel shop in Colorado and a SoHo Feel shop in New York. Fans can pick up cozy knitters from those chic locations.