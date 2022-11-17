Gigi Hadid heated up the dreary late fall weather with some sizzling summer bikini pics. Pic credit: @gigihadid/Instagram

Gigi Hadid looked to be getting into the spirit of summer again as she uploaded some previously-unseen snaps.

The 27-year-old model, who is rumored to be dating actor Leonardo DiCaprio, shared some stunning new pics with her followers as she reminisced about the warm months that have long since passed.

Kicking things off with a fun photo of herself draping her arms around British fashion editor Edward Enninful while clad in a sparkly green ensemble, Gigi then brought the sunshine back to the web as she posed in a skimpy two-piece.

Holding her rose-gold phone up to her face so that her features were covered, Gigi sported a flirty checkered bikini, the top patterned in alternating turquoise and black squares while the barely-there bottoms contained red and black hues.

Gigi’s hair was swept over one shoulder in a blonde braid and she appeared to be going totally makeup-free, as the hint of cheek she let show seemed to perfectly match the rest of her bare skin.

Showing off her signature body freckles with her skimpy look, Gigi crooked one finger around the stringy tie that held the itty bitty bottoms together on her hips.

Gigi Hadid sizzles in bikinis for summer throwback

Gigi gave a near-total view of her perfectly toned physique in the sexy shot, reminding fans why she remains one of the most sought-after young models out there today.

While the star’s multi-series post contained a smattering of other pics, encompassing everything from close-ups of her shoes to solo and friend selfies, Gigi didn’t leave her fans hanging for too long before tossing in a second flattering swimwear shot.

Seen in a gorgeous black-and-white shot, Gigi gave a second glimpse of what her former summer attire included.

With beach waves lapping behind her and the top of her head cut off by the lens, Gigi could be seen holding who fans might guess was her daughter Khai.

The tiny toddler gazed over Gigi’s shoulder to observe the waves as the model strolled casually along the sand while wearing what appeared to be a leopard-print bikini.

“some lost summer files .. bc I can’t believe this year has gone by so fast & it’s getting too cold toooo quick 🥺,” she captioned her post as she lamented the impending chill of winter.

With the model staying busy with her career, Gigi knows how important it is for her to stay in shape.

Rob Piela, the owner of New York’s Gotham Gym and Gotham G-Box, began working directly with Gigi a few years ago and he shared some of the model’s secrets to maintaining her figure.

Gigi Hadid’s trainer shares her workout secrets

Speaking with Vogue, Piela shared that when training Gigi he likes to ensure that her routine stays consistent and is easy to maintain from week to week.

“Staying fit is all about consistency. Don’t miss workout days; don’t get lazy in the winter,” he said.

For fans looking to get those famous flat abs that Gigi boasts, Piela suggests using a mix of planks, boxing, crunches, and leg raises to target the various stomach muscles.

Piela typically starts Gigi off with a boxing warm-up to get her abs ready for the hard work ahead.

They move on to doing three sets of 40 crunches, followed by more boxing, bicycle crunches with leg kicks at another 40 reps each, and top it off with another ten minutes of boxing.

Planks and leg raises finish off the series to ensure that the transverse and lower ab muscles get their due in the gym.