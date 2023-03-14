This week, Gigi Hadid was spotted munching on a burger from the In-N-Out truck outside the post-Oscars Vanity Fair party.

The supermodel, who walked the runway for Versace earlier in the week, looked like she was enjoying her snack after the notoriously long awards ceremony.

She wore a stunning custom red vector pleated gown by the designer Zac Posen that featured long sleeves and an exaggerated off-the-shoulder neckline.

The 27-year-old wore matching red satin heels by Jimmy Choo and accessorized her look with fine diamonds by Niwaka.

Gigi wore her long blonde hair parted at the side and let it fall over one shoulder in soft, romantic waves.

She shared a carousel of photos of her glamorous look with her 77.2 million followers and wrote, “Proud to wear custom by independent @zacposen for @vanityfair’s Oscar party.”

Gigi Hadid munches on an In-N-Out Burger outside the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Pic credit: GAMR / BACKGRID

She also reposted several stories that showed her eating the burger and insisted she stayed at the party longer because of the fast food!

Gigi Hadid is a fashion queen on Netflix

Not content with serving a red-hot look at the Vanity Fair party and walking the biggest runways during Fashion Month, Gigi has also managed to squeeze in a stint on a hit Netflix show starring opposite Queer Eye’s Tan France as the new judge on Next in Fashion.

During the ten episodes of the fashion design show, Gigi showcases some amazing looks, proving she looks fantastic on and off the catwalk.

From a fuchsia pink Balmain suit to a neon yellow catsuit by Balenciaga, Gigi served look after look as she put the contestants through their paces in the workroom.

Gigi’s kind personality also shines through, and she seems genuinely invested in the designers, often shedding tears during eliminations and challenging moments in the show.

When the show was released on March 4, Gigi shared a post the following day and wrote, “@netflix Top 5 in 24 hrs 🥹 Blown away! We are so grateful for all your support & love for the Season 2 designers! 🪡 What’s your favorite episode ?? (NO SPOILERS PLS).”

Gigi Hadid launches new Guest in Residence collection

Gigi is also the creative director of her own luxury cashmere brand, Guest in Residence.

The brand aims to make fine knitwear pieces that last and can be passed on through generations. Gigi explains the concept on the brand’s website, saying, “Clothes, when well made, can have many different lives, different owners, and different stories. The genesis of Guest In Residence is to honor past heirlooms and give life to new ones spanning generations.”

This week, Guest in Residence launched their SS23 core collection, consisting of lightweight knits in spring shades.

It is available to shop at guestinresidence.com, and prices start at $95 for a cashmere bandana.