Gigi Hadid snacks on strawberries in string bikini

Gigi Hadid poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

Gigi Hadid is getting in one of her five a day while in a tiny bikini. The supermodel is currently in the news for joining forces with popular swimwear brand Frankie’s Bikinis for a new collab, and the promo shots have been flowing in steadily.

A new shot is showing the sister to Bella Hadid flaunting her catwalk queen body, with the snack moment also offering a little insight into how she stays so slender.

Gigi Hadid goes full strawberry in tiny bikini

The photos, shared with Gigi’s 74 million+ Instagram followers, showed her all abs in a strappy and cupped white bikini as she threw out angelic and summery vibes.

Posing by bleached woods, the daughter to Yolanda Hadid showed off her ripped torso and tiny waist in her stringy two-piece, also affording major girly vibes as the bikini top boasted a lingerie-style bow. Gigi held a strawberry as she posed with her blonde locks down – she reappeared, snacking on it with a swipe right, which also better showcased the tan miniskirt she wore as a cover-up.

Gigi has gained over 2 million likes for the photos.

“GIGIxFRANKIES drop 2 is now live to shop online @frankiesbikinis ! It has been a dream to see so many of you loving this collection. Thank you,” a caption read.

Gigi’s collection offers something unusual. Alongside adult swimwear, the range brings shoppers mini-me versions for kids, this in honor of Gigi’s own motherhood. She and former One Direction star Zayn Malik welcomed their daughter Khai in 2020.

Gigi Hadid opens up on motherhood

Gushing over being a first-time mom as she spoke to In Style, Gigi revealed: “I still can’t believe it. It’s wild. A lot of my mum friends feel like that, and we’re nearing the first couple years [as parents]. You’re obsessed with them, but sometimes you turn and you’re like, “Oh my god. Where did you come from?”‘ As to her career overall, the A-Lister added:

“It’s getting to this point in my career where I don’t only have to take the jobs where I’m just selling clothes. Now I get to be like, “What have I not done?” There are magazines I say no to because I’d rather another girl have an opportunity to get that cover. I don’t need to do the same cover again if someone else’s career could skyrocket because of it.”