Gigi Hadid shows off her abs in white crop top and leather coat

Gigi Hadid looks gorgeous in metallic sparkly eyeshadow and a nude lip for the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Gigi Hadid is one of the most recognized models of her generation. She and her sister Bella Hadid are an iconic duo that always gives fanssomething to talk about.

The 27-year-old is now the mother of a baby girl named Khai, after a long time relationship with former One Direction singer Zayn Malik.

Despite being a mom, she has continued with her career as a model, gaining her incredible physique back and going back to the runways.

She recently shared a couple of pictures, thanking everyone for a very successful and fun fashion week in Paris.

The model wore a white crop top to show off her toned stomach. She paired this with a long blue skirt with white details.



To join these two pieces together, even more, she chose to layer a super chic black leather coat with its sleeves rolled up. She accessorized this look with a pair of oval-shaped sunglasses and a necklace.

Gigi Hadid wows for Paris Fashion Week

In another photo, Hadid went braless underneath a sophisticated black suit jacket. She matched this piece with pants of the same color and wide legs, with a thick white line at the very top for contrast.

She also carried a black leather clutch, with a gold chain adorning it. Her blonde hair was even blonder this time, not too far away from platinum, and it was slicked back in a wet look.

Hadid now has 76.2 million followers on Instagram, which makes her the 45th most followed person on the platform.

Gigi Hadid poses for Vogue ten weeks after giving birth

Hadid is the actual definition of a supermodel.

Just ten weeks after giving birth to her now two-year-old daughter, she was called by Vogue to be the face of a cover. Most people would wait a little longer to go back to work, but not Hadid.

She spoke with the magazine about her experience giving birth, telling them that her mother, her sister, and her partner were all in the room with her, as well as speaking about the aftermath.

The model realizes that her body went through a very hard transformation and that it will forever be changed.

She said, “I know that I’m not as small as I was before, but I also am a very realistic thinker. I straight up was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll shoot a Vogue cover, but I’m obviously not going to be a size 0,’ nor do I, at this point, feel like I need to be back to that. I also think it’s a blessing of this time in fashion that anyone who says that I have to be that can suck it.”