Gigi Hadid shows off amazing abs in a tiny white crop top and frayed denim skirt

Gigi Hadid wows in white. Pic credit: ⓒImageCollect.com/Dennis Van Tine/StarMaxWorldwide

Gigi Hadid turned heads in a long-sleeved white crop top and a maxi denim skirt, when she appeared at the Daily Front Row 9th Annual Fashion Media Awards.

The awards, which were hosted this year by the charmingly hilarious Busy Phillips, were held to honor the biggest names in fashion.

Gigi Hadid and Francesca Aiello won the Fashion Collaboration of the Year Award, for their Gigi x Frankies Bikinis line. Other award winners included Doja cat for Breakthrough Fashion Icon and Heidi Klum and Tim Gun for Best Fashion TV Series for their Prime Video series Making the Cut.

Gigi looked amazing in her form-fitting top that was cropped diagonally and included a small knot in the front. She rounded the look off with matching white nail polish.

Her stonewashed, long denim skirt, sat on her hips, displaying her bare midriff and navel. The top of the sleek skirt was frayed and included pockets.

Gigi had her signature blonde tresses slicked back, showing off her beautiful gem drop earrings and stunning blue eyeshadow. Her natural shade of lipstick completed her stylish look.

Gigi Hadid looks amazing in her new outfit. Pic credit: Xavier Collin\Image Press Agency\Backgrid

Gigi Hadid loves a white crop top

Gigi is no stranger to showing off her abs in a crop top. During New York Fashion Week, she stunned in a sleeveless white crop top and high-waisted denim jeans, causing Danish model Helena Christensen to capture the Versace model with a Kodak film camera.

The impromptu photo shoot was done backstage at a show when Helena spotted Gigi sitting on a metal folding chair.The pictures appeared on Vogue magazine’s Instagram page, along with several more updates about the happenings of NYFW.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Gigi Hadid rumored to be dating Leonardo DiCaprio

Gigi, 27, has been recently rumored to be dating Don’t Look Up actor Leonardo DiCaprio. The two were spotted together, hanging with a group of friends at an exclusive party hosted by Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol, the weekend of September 10. The dating rumors were sparked in July when the couple was previously spotted together, at a club opening, again hosted by Richie Akiva.

Leonardo has been known to date models under the age of 25, which makes the idea of this relationship unusual. His previous relationship was with model Camilla Morrone, which ended just a couple of months after her 25th birthday. The two were together for four years,

Gigi split with One Direction star and baby daddy Zayn Malik almost a year ago after an altercation with Gigi’s mom, Yolanda Hadid. Their daughter, Khai, just turned 2.