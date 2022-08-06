Gigi Hadid shows off abs in crop top as she does her supermodel strut in NYC

Gigi Hadid is beating the heat in New York City. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/LJ Fotos/AdMedia

Gigi Hadid strutted down the streets of Manhattan and made the sidewalk her runway as she returned to the city.

Gigi’s appearance comes after some time in the South of France on a boat with the Beckhams and her fashion line announcement.

Gigi rocked a black bandeau-style crop top with a sheer tie-front short-sleeve cardigan revealing her taut tummy.

The older sister of Bella and Anwar Hadid sported bleach blonde hair as she spotted the paparazzi who took her picture. She held her iPhone, connected it to her earbuds, and left one wired headphone in her ear.

Gigi wore straight-leg denim paired with black high-top Converse sneakers. Her long blonde hair blew in the wind as she strutted her stuff.

The model sported tinted sunglasses with circular frames and a green and black purse. Gigi’s wrists were bare, but she wore a silver choker around her neck. The typically laid-back New Yorkers seemed excited to see the model as people around her sported big smiles.

Gigi does a runway walk NYC style. Pic credit: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

Gigi Hadid announces new clothing line

Gigi Hadid made an exciting announcement this week on her Instagram. The 27-year-old is launching a clothing line. She revealed that she had been working on the line for a while.

Her announcement featured photos of her team while they looked at different color palettes and materials.

She shared photos of the materials she worked with, including 100 percent Australian cashmere.

Gigi wrote in the caption, “been workin on something …. with love, @guestinresidence 💛🧵 :).”

Gigi’s new fashion line is Guest In Residence, and she shared some photos of the new label. She also directed fans to the social media for her clothing line, tagging it in the caption.

The clothing looked cozy with soft fabrics and comfortable styles.

This isn’t Gigi’s first time designing, however. In April, she announced a collaboration with a childhood friend.

Gigi Hadid reveals collaboration with Frankie’s Bikinis

Trendwatchers and influencers know that Frankie’s Bikinis is one of the hottest labels seen on social media feeds and celebrity bodies.

Some fans may not know that the creator of Frankie’s Bikinis, Francesca Aiello, is a childhood friend of Gigi who grew up in Malibu with her.

The collaboration between the two lifelong friends was a natural step for the fashion-inclined duo.

Back in April, Gigi and Frankie announced their collaboration with some bikini photos and promised the line.

The caption read, in part, “Coming together to design a collection all these years later is a full circle moment for them. the collection is rooted in friendship and inspired by gigi’s care-free days at her family’s dreamy countryside home, full of sentiment and nostalgia.”

Although Gigi still commands attention in fashion, it is never a bad idea to diversify her brand.