Gigi Hadid showed love for the outdoors with a fly-fishing session as she posed for Frankie’s Bikinis. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Gigi Hadid showed off her modeling skills away from the catwalk and into nature as the talented star struck a pose rocking a two-piece by Frankie’s Bikinis.

As fashionistas are likely aware, Gigi grew up with the company’s founder, Francesca Aiello, in Malibu before both hit it big. Accordingly, Gigi’s choice to represent her friend’s designs made all the sense in the world. The decision to use Gigi as a bikini model was logical because the eldest Hadid sister has seen great success modeling swimwear and lingerie, notably with Victoria’s Secret.

However, the purpose of Gigi’s social media post wasn’t to promote Frankie’s Bikinis.

Instead, Gigi showed love to a friend for their birthday, posting several pictures on her Instagram Stories for her 76.6 million followers.

One amazing shot saw Gigi standing in a creek with a canoe behind her.

There was also a beautifully crafted stone wall that separated the water from a cabin set back further in the woods. The sun shone from above, touching the grass and the trees and creating a beautiful landscape.

Gigi Hadid strikes pose in Frankie’s Bikinis

Gigi made the picture look even more beautiful thanks to her modeling talents. She struck a pose in her white floral bikini, which had ruching around the bodice. She placed one hand on her long blonde hair, which cascaded down her back.

The blonde’s reflection appeared against the calm water, creating a stunning visual and beautiful optical illusion.

Pic credit: @gigihadid/Instagram

The model had all the accessories necessary for a fishing adventure, including waders and a net. Although it remains unknown whether Gigi caught a fish, she certainly looked the part.

While this post’s purpose was to show love to a friend, Gigi has worked hard with various brands, including Frankie’s Bikinis. She also launched her fashion line called Guest in Residence.

Gigi Hadid’s fashion line Guest In Residence

Last year, Gigi dropped Guest In Residence, a cozy apparel line that utilizes high-quality materials. One such material includes 100 percent Australian cashmere, which appeared prevalently in Gigi’s fits.

Over the summer, Gigi offered a peek at her upcoming clothing line. She showed some of the color swatches and sample materials that she would go on to use for the brand.

A caption with the swatches read, “@guestinresidence ‘VARSITY FUNK’ in the making over the year … from color swatches to first samples, and shooting the campaign in Paris! We have fun Now available only at guestinresidence.com !”

One of Gigi’s signature items includes comfortable knitters, occasionally available at pop-up stores.