Supermodel Gigi Hadid keeps leaving everyone breathless with new photoshoots.

The eldest of the Hadid sisters is now a mom, but she hasn’t left her career behind.

Actually, it is the opposite, and she is back better than ever.

Hadid is the face of V magazine, and she rocked incredible looks while she posed for the camera.

She looked incredible in different Chanel outfits. Starting with a white romper with black on the buttons and neck.

This piece of clothing featured sparkly patches with different logos and references of the brand.

Gigi Hadid poses in Chanel for V magazine

To accessorize this look, she wrote a gold chain belt, as well as a black and gold circular bag and a bracelet of the same colors.

Her blonde hair was styled in a blowout manner.

For another photo, the model showed off her incredibly long legs wearing a black and white windowpane sleeveless shirt and layers with a bright red leather vest. She paired it with a white boxer-style pair of shorts with the brand’s name bejeweled at the center.

This is not the first time she has seen wearing this brand. In fact, she has a very close relationship with Chanel and has appeared in multiple runways.

Hadid posted these pictures on her Instagram, which now has over 76 million followers, and captioned this post, “New @vmagazine by @adrienneraquel styled by @gro.curtis.studio on stands now! thank you for the sweet convo for this story @helenachristensen ily.”

Gigi Hadid talks about motherhood and the public life

The 27-year-old’s life has changed a lot these last few years.

Hadid had to put her modeling career on hold because of her pregnancy. But now that she is back at it, she is trying to navigate being a mother while respecting her child’s privacy. This balancing act is more difficult because she is a big name in the industry, with people taking pictures of her anywhere she goes.

The model spoke with Vogue about this new phase of her life, “I have friends who are public figures and that’s how they’ve gone about it, and I see their kids really blossom in a different way.”

One of her closest friends, actress Blake Lively who is married to Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds gave her advice. Lively told Hadid early on in her pregnancy about doing what she thought was best for her to do.