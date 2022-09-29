Gigi Hadid poses nude in heels to say goodbye

Gigi Hadid poses nude with a scarf as she celebrates Riccardo Tisci’s next step after his Burberry departure. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/John Nacion/StarMaxWorldwide

Gigi Hadid posed nude in heels and a towel as she wished a longtime friend good luck.

The model took to her Instagram, where she shared a post in honor of designer Riccardo Tisci, the former Givenchy directive force and recent director for Burberry.

Riccardo used Gigi during his inaugural campaign for Burberry, showing his support and confidence in the Hadid sister.

She treated her 75.8 million Instagram followers to a carousel featuring shots of Gigi for Burberry throughout the years.

More than 1.5 million people liked the celebratory post.

Her caption read, “Thank you for my @burberry memories over the years @riccardotisci17 🇬🇧 I love you! It’s an honor to be a small part in your great legacy [white heart emoji] So excited to see where you take us next 💭.”

Gigi Hadid goes nude to wish Riccardo Tisci well

The first photo featured Gigi with a sheer monogrammed Burberry scarf.

She pivoted her hips and looked down at the camera in pointy stiletto heels. Gigi’s blonde locks featured tight curls pinned close to her head.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The second part of the post featured Gigi as she strutted down a runway for a Burberry show. She wore a high-fashion look with a miniskirt, black socks, and loafers.

Other photos featured Gigi and Riccardo with a group of models and Gigi sharing a warm embrace with the designer.

Another picture featured Gigi’s debut for Burberry as part of the 2019 TB Burberry campaign.

The campaign paid homage to Thomas Burberry, the founder of the fashion house.

Gigi Hadid stars in TB Burberry campaign

Gigi starred as four iterations of a Burberry girl for the campaign. Gigi’s roles included The Boy, The Gentleman, The Girl, and The Lady.

Photographer Nick Knight captured Gigi in each role, and Katy England served as the stylist.

At the time, Gigi said, “I have always loved and respected Riccardo’s work, and I feel so honored and grateful that he trusted me with this project. The second I heard the creatives for this shoot, I understood how I wanted to bring that to life and show different sides of myself through each character … I really wanted to give it my all – it was one of the most fun days I’ve ever had.”

After Gigi’s first Burberry campaign, she worked with the fashion house again under the direction of Riccardo.