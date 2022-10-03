Gigi Hadid loses her top for braless fashion look

Gigi Hadid looks stunning at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Gigi Hadid is one of the hottest fashion models in the world, and she reminded her fans why when she ditched her top and went braless at Victoria Beckham’s fashion show after-party last week.

The model strutted her stuff as she left Girafe Restaurant in Paris wearing nothing but a stylish black blazer on top.

A matching pair of black, straight-leg trousers featuring a bold white waistband and a simple gold chain necklace tied the whole look together.

Gigi’s gorgeous blonde tresses were slicked back in what appears to be the hottest messy bun of all time.

She also showed off her natural beauty, wearing minimal makeup to highlight her dewy complexion.

Designed by Victoria Beckham for her Spring 2023 collection, the braless ensemble highlighted Gigi’s toned core, with just a simple black clasp keeping the garment in place.

Pic credit: Vegan/Backgrid

With more than 76 million followers on Instagram alone, Gigi’s no stranger to showing off her statuesque figure.

Gigi Hadid pairs flawless and braless when she’s backstage

Gigi looked fabulous for all the cameras at Victoria’s party, but it’s definitely not the first time for this fresh-faced beauty.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A few weeks ago, she turned heads backstage during New York Fashion Week for Vogue magazine, going casually braless in a white sleeveless crop top paired with distressed denim jeans.

Gigi Hadid pays tribute to Burberry in a jaw-dropping post

The Dutch-Palestinian trendsetter served up a series of photos of herself modeling for Burberry throughout the years, starting with a fully nude shot.

In the first image, Gigi posed with a sheer monogrammed Burberry scarf wearing nothing but a pair of heels.

The caption read, “Thank you for my @burberry memories over the years @riccardotisci17 🇬🇧 I love you! It’s an honor to be a small part in your great legacy 🤍 So excited to see where you take us next 💭.”

Whether she’s wearing a plunging sheer one-piece or nothing at all, Gigi Hadid proves time and time again that she really can pull off anything!

While she happily shows off her fashionista style, Gigi works hard to keep her private life private.

The rumor mill has been buzzing for weeks that Gigi and actor Leonardo DiCaprio are dating. However, as of this writing, neither the stunning supermodel nor the hunky Oscar Winner has commented on their relationship status.