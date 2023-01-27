Gigi Hadid is certainly a boss babe, and she has the modeling skills to prove it.

The American model was stunning in a little white crop top that was paired with a white blazer. The look gave powerful and pretty vibes all at once.

Gigi finished the look off with black gym shorts that rested beneath her belly button. This allowed the look to relax a little, with a bit of casualness thrown in.

The TV personality wore her blonde locks down but slicked out of her face. Her makeup was gorgeous with winged liner, rosy cheeks, and pink lips.

Gigi’s overall look was that of someone who answers to no one — a boss.

The 27-year-old star included a photo of herself holding up her own portrait, but much younger. This went perfectly with her caption, which included, “The journey begins within. BOSSes aren’t born, they’re made.”

Gigi Hadid promotes BOSS clothing

Gigi didn’t just post the iconic look, but it was also a promotion for the luxury clothing brand, BOSS. She posted the look for her 76.8 million followers.

The International Model of the Year in 2016 made sure to tag BOSS in the photo, and she included the amazing photographer, Mikael Jansson, in the caption.

Gigi was the perfect choice to model the clothing, with her fit physique, strong and unwavering gaze, stylish preferences, and her overall “boss energy.”

BOSS sells a variety of fashionable options just like the ones Gigi rocked in the promotional photoshoot. The brand was likely happy with the post, as it earned far over 1 million likes and thousands of comments in just two hours.

Gigi also included the hashtag “#BeYourOwnBOSS” in the caption.

Gigi Hadid joins Tan France for a reality TV show

Gigi had worked hard for her extreme success as a model, and her efforts have led her to star on the reality TV show, Next in Fashion, with Queer Eye’s Tan France.

Gigi will co-host the second season of the show with Tan, and as a fashion symbol, she couldn’t be a better choice. Together the incredible duo will search for the next big name in fashion.

The model shared a preview of the upcoming show on her Instagram, which earned well over 900,000 likes.

She included in her caption, “We had the most special and fun time with these designers and can’t wait for you to meet them!”

The second season of Next in Fashion will stream on Netflix beginning March 3.