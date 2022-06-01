Gigi Hadid in bikini squirts hose at gas station

Gigi Hadid poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

Gigi Hadid is flaunting her supermodel body and proving she’s got the best job in the world as she squirts a hose while in a bikini. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel is stepping up her collab game in 2022 as she joins forces with popular swimwear brand Frankie’s Bikinis, and the promo shots are getting noticed.

Gigi, 27, is fresh from a new snap shared to the brand’s Instagram, and the vibes were definitely Hot Girl Summer.

Gigi Hadid stuns in bikini at gas station

Shouting out GIGI x FRANKIES, the photos showed the mom of one having the time of her life as she posed in high-waisted and pastel blue bikini bottoms, plus absolutely nothing up top.

Using a blue water hose wrapped around her chest as she just about protected her modesty, the sister to Bella Hadid was seen squirting the hose in her right hand and using her left one to hold up her imaginatively-fashioned bikini top.

All legs, abs, and showing her snap-back body after welcoming baby Khai in September 2020, Gigi stunned the camera as she wore her long blonde hair down, with a beachy-waved finish shouting out summer.

The second shot, seen with a swipe right, showed the Vogue favorite throwing back her head while in her revealing look and sending out a massive smile.

The photos, shared yesterday, shouted out the much-anticipated launch of the remainder of Gigi’s collab. “Mood because the remainder of #gigifrankies arrives in 2 days,” the label wrote. Gigi’s range dropped May 9 and offers both adult and child swimwear; the latter via the Lil Frankie’s range.

This wouldn’t be Hadid’s first collab. Back in 2016, the model joined forces with American designer Tommy Hilfiger for a lookbook, then extending it all to full-blown collabs over 2017 and 2018.

Gigi Hadid found collab ‘so special’

Speaking to Vogue about her bikini range, Gigi revealed:

“Creating this collection was so special because there are so many details that we incorporated into each piece that are personal to both my friendship with Frank and my personal life.” Meanwhile, Frankie’s Bikinis founder Francesca Aiello told the magazine:

“Everything we designed was created for everyone to be able to wear and feel confident in, and that is exactly how Gigi makes everyone around her feel – empowered, confident and loved.”

Frankie’s Bikinis now holds a cult status, boasting 1.3 million Instagram followers. The label has previously collaborated with model Sofia Richie.