Gigi Hadid goes buns out with no underwear while posing topless holding a bunny

Gigi Hadid recently shared some daring shots of herself in anticipation of her latest clothing line release, going topless while holding a bunny and donning a mini-skirt that displayed her rear end. ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Gigi Hadid is a famous runway model, rocking the catwalk alongside her sister Bella in many shows. The 27-year-old beauty has also proven she knows how to make her mark alongside the best of the industry while wearing next-to-nothing.

In a new series of shots, Gigi showed off some daring looks and plenty of skin while genuinely capturing the attention of her fans in one particular two-part photo share.

While promoting her new attire that will be featured as part of her Frankies Bikinis swimwear line, Gigi brought the heat to the web when she posed topless and sans-underwear while cuddling a bunny.

Gigi Hadid put her buns on full display while posing topless

The former girlfriend of One Direction alum Zayn Malik, with whom she shares a child, one-year-old daughter Khai, shook up the internet with her recent slew of sexy and seductive photos, namely bringing the heat with her practically-naked pics.

Wearing her newly-dyed white-blonde locks down and free, save for a lengthy braid that was visible at the side of her face, the young model was an absolute vision as she posed for a look that was reminiscent of some work done by model alums Chrissy Teigen and Paulina Porizkova, along with current model Hailey Bieber.

Giving a sultry but also vaguely innocent and doe-eyed glance at the camera, Gigi stood sideways so her naked upper torso was blocked off by one arm as she casually cradled a fluffy bunny, putting her bum on full display while going without undies underneath a ridiculously short, blue mini-skirt.

Gigi’s ex-beau, Zayn Malik, was charged with harassment last fall

While managing to gracefully handle being a newly-single mom to Khai and dominating the modeling scene, Gigi appears to continue to be at the top of her game despite recent hardships.

The model and her long-time, on-again, off-again boyfriend Zayn Malik apparently reached what perhaps will be a more permanent split between the two after reports surfaced just this past fall that the singer had gotten into an altercation with Gigi’s mom, Yolanda Hadid.

The pair apparently got into it after Zayn reportedly took offense to the RHOBH star showing up to help care for baby Khai while Gigi was away working.

Yolanda claimed that Zayn struck her, something the singer has vehemently denied, as reported by TMZ. He told the magazine “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid, and for the sake of my daughter, I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

Following charges of assault against the singer, Zayn pled no contest to the four counts of harassment against him before allegedly putting in a guilty plea on all counts.