Gigi Hadid goes buns out in yellow bikini for swim line launch

Gigi Hadid shared another racy series of snaps to her Instagram page recently as she prepares for the launch of her latest swim line. ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Gigi Hadid has taken the internet by storm this week with some hot new photos from her recent swim line launch.

The 27-year-old fashion model and mother to one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Khai rocked the web with a slew of new snaps that had all her fans going wild over her hot looks.

Getting it started with a bang when she posed sans underwear in a revealing, flirty bikini bottom that bared her bum, while her upper half remained topless, Gigi was at it again with another buns-out post.

Gigi Hadid bared her bum in a sexy bikini for swim line launch

The young starlet, who got her start in the industry at the tender young age of two, shooting ads for Baby Guess before putting her career on hold until 2011 to finish up school, could be seen wearing her long, blonde locks loose and down in a stunning cascade of waves that flowed all the way down her back.

With minimal makeup on her face, Gigi looked like the epitome of summer glamour to come as she casually stuck out her nearly-bare bum, covered only slightly by a sexy, mini-skirted bikini bottom with a thong style, and crooked her arms over her head for a sensual, sideways pose.

The sunshine-yellow attire really made the model’s skin look extra glowing, with strips of brown fabric lining the ruffles of the skirt and top.

With abs as flat as a washboard, Gigi made sure to display every toned surface of her body while getting fans to do double-takes.

Fans were in awe of Gigi’s physique

As with her previous topless share, Gigi had all the fans practically running to her Instagram page to share their thoughts about the sizzling snaps.

Pic credit: @gigihadid/Instagram

“The way u are selling these bikinis eh 😩😩😩😩😩😩 i bite” exclaimed one follower with apparent enthusiasm about the post.

Another fan commented on Gigi’s body, seemingly finding it unfair that she currently shows no signs of ever having been pregnant.

Pic credit: @gigihadid/Instagram

More of her supporters put in their two cents, telling her she knocked it out of the park with the sensual attire, writing “You. Are on fire Girl 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” The hair though! 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍,” My goodness😍❤️,” and “Gorgeous 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Pic credit: @gigihadid/Instagram

Gigi’s new swim collection, which is in collaboration with Frankie’s Bikinis, is currently for sale online through the swim attire’s online store.