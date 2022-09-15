Gigi Hadid goes braless and bare-faced in white crop top

Gigi Hadid is photographed by famed model Helena Christensen backstage during New York Fashion Week. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XPX/starmaxinc.com

The rumored new lover of Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid, was the muse of model Helena Christensen who snapped the Versace model backstage during New York Fashion Week for Vogue magazine.

The bare-face beauty wore standard model attire with high-waisted denim jeans and a white sleeveless crop top.

Gigi sat backstage at a show on a metal folding chair, creating a fashionable impromptu photoshoot.

Vogue shared the carousel featuring two photos on the magazine’s Instagram, where fashion fans have received updates all week about NYFW happenings.

The photo caption revealed that Danish model Helena snapped the shot backstage with a Kodak camera.

Subsequent posts by Vogue revealed that Helena also caught up with Gigi’s model sister, Bella Hadid.

Gigi Hadid shows her modeling skills backstage at NYFW

Gigi showed her range with her blonde locks tucked away in a chic bun.

She placed her arms on either side of her head, touching her hair with flat palms and smiling slightly. Gigi raised an eyebrow and crossed her legs as she lifted her arms and revealed her taut tummy.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Gigi got silly in the second photo as she placed the back of her hand against her eyes and stuck out her tongue while covering most of her face.

The caption read, “@GigiHadid backstage at #VogueWorld, captured by @helenachristensen. Christensen documented the backstage happenings at the global fashion event through a Kodak film camera, giving us an even closer look at the fittings, the dogs, and the dancers that made up the magic of this week’s runway. Tap the link in our bio to see more. Photographed by @helenachristensen.”

Gigi has been busy on the modeling front, but she has also had time for a bit of romance if reports linking her to an Oscar-winning actor are accurate.

Leonardo DiCaprio spotted with Gigi Hadid after Camila Morrone split

When Leonardo DiCaprio split with his 25-year-old girlfriend of four years, Camila Morrone, some may have expected he would link up with a younger model, as he has done in the past.

However, rumors linking Leonardo and Gigi have persisted since mid-summer.

Last weekend, Leonardo and his guy friends joined Gigi and her girlfriends for a group hangout at an exclusive party thrown by Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol in SoHo.

A source told Page Six, “Leo was with his guy friends and Gigi was with her model friends and they were all hanging out at a table.”

Could Gigi be the one to break Leonardo’s law? Time will tell.