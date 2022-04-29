Gigi Hadid flaunts her curves in head-to-toe sheer lace

Gigi Hadid celebrates her 27th birthday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide



Gigi Hadid’s 27th New York City birthday was a hit celebrity fashion moment. Along with Gigi’s siblings Anwar and Bella, her parents Mohamed Hadid and Yolanda Hadid were also present.

Gigi’s famous pals like Blake Lively and Emily Ratajkowski joined the festivities too. The celebration occurred at a private NYC club, Zero Bond.

Luckily for fans, Gigi documented her celebrations and shared photos on social media.

The pictures show Gigi partying with her fabulous friends and celebrating Taurus season with a big Taurus-themed cake.

Gigi Hadid celebrates her birthday with friends

Gigi celebrated her birthday in style with many friends. Although her baby daddy Zayn Malik was noticeably absent, the Versace model seemed to have a great time.

Gigi wore a white lace duster coat over a sheer Dion Lee lace corset. Blake Lively turned heads in a thigh-skimming Sergio Hudson bodycon dress and platform heels. Gigi’s sister Bella appeared in the first photo, and she wore a pleated skirt, knee-high black boots, and a pinstripe vest that showed just enough skin.

She shared a ton of photos, mostly in black-and-white, of her friends and family enjoying the celebration.

Gigi provided a behind-the-scenes look at her expensive look, which included sheer pants that cost nearly $5,000!

Gigi wrote in the caption, “So grateful to everyone who was able to come celebrate this new lap around the sun with me :) together again! & for all the love I felt from all over the world— Thank You big thanks @kevintachman for capturing so many special moments && @carlosbakery @buddyvalastro @jessacakes16 for the perfect bday cake always.”

Gigi Hadid celebrates her birthday on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Gigi’s birthday moment on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was something of a viral moment. The Gigi Hadid, Yolanda cake moment lived in infamy thanks to Bravo cameras.

The then-new model celebrated her birthday on RHOBH when her mother Yolanda Hadid was still a cast member.

Yolanda encouraged Gigi to eat a sliver of cake and wanted to split a microscopic portion with her daughter. But Gigi took a whole bite, something that seemingly shocked Yolanda. Yolanda said, “I can’t believe you just did that,” after Gigi took a big bite of cake.

Yolanda later discussed the sacrifices models must make to be “on their best weight.”

Here is hoping Gigi ate some of her Taurus cake with no dietary concerns.