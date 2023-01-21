Gigi Hadid celebrated the new year with her daughter Khai, and as a busy mom, she only just got around to sharing her adventures.

Much like her sister, Bella Hadid, Gigi celebrated the new year with friends and family on a beach. She also spent much of her vacation in a bikini, similar to Bella.

The catwalk star shared a few pictures from her vacation on Instagram for her 76.7 million followers.

For her efforts, Gigi received 2.6 million likes and countless comments.

She started her carousel strong with a picture wearing a red string bikini.

Gigi knelt in the sand as she overlooked her sand writing, which read “Mama,” a heart, and “Khai,” her daughter’s name.

She paired her red bikini top with colorful shorts featuring pink, blue, and purple designs.

Gigi Hadid stuns in a red bikini for vacation

Gigi’s washboard abs were apparent in the post, as she showed her creative side in the sand.

The second image featured a black-and-white shot of Gigi walking with her daughter on her shoulders. Gigi’s hair had a long braid as she walked on the beach with Khai.

Finally, Gigi descended from the ocean, with clear water and white sand beneath her feet. Gigi smiled and looked very happy, wearing the colorful shorts from the first picture. The red string bikini bottoms peeked out from the shorts, with gold beads on each hip.

She smiled, wearing layered gold necklaces and her blonde tresses in a bun.

Gigi’s caption read, “celebrated the new year w a lil r&r 🐚.”

Gigi Hadid shares fashion week diet

Gigi Hadid has been in the fashion game since she was a teenager, so she has had a lot of experience in the industry.

One part of the fashion world includes fashion week, where designers show the season’s upcoming trends. During fashion week, models might walk 50 shows, and they need sustenance as they travel worldwide and strut on the catwalk.

Gigi spoke with InStyle about her fashion week diet, which she said included a lot of carbs.

According to Gigi, fashion shows didn’t provide models with the best food, which probably wouldn’t surprise many people.

She explained, “Honestly, I’m always carb-loading. I wake up, and I love scrambled eggs and toast. I usually take an orange juice and a coffee in the car with me, because show catering is tragic.”

Next, Gigi shared examples of her carb-loading foods.

Gigi explained, “During fashion month, the big relaxing meal is usually dinner, and you want all the pasta and burgers. I’m always going for comfort food because we’re traveling.”