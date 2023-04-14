Gigi Hadid dons cutoff shorts for day out in NYC

Gigi Hadid looked like the image of a model off duty as she strolled with her friend, Leah McCarthy, to get ice cream in New York City this week.

The model wore a blue and white striped shirt over a black cropped tank top and a pair of long denim cutoffs.

She paired her casual look with a blue baseball cap, oval lens sunglasses, a pair of grey Adidas Sambas, and a pastel yellow pocket clutch by Loro Piana.

Gigi left her long blonde hair loose and flowing under her cap and appeared to be wearing little makeup, apart from a slick of gloss on her lips.

The stylish pair were later seen getting into Leah’s dark green vintage Mustang convertible.

Gigi is about to celebrate her 28th birthday and is a mom to a daughter, two-year-old Khai, who she had with Zayn Malik.

Gigi Hadid looks stunning while meeting a friend in New York. Pic credit: Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID

Gigi Hadid appears on the Karl Lagerfeld Vogue cover

Vogue Magazine unveiled the cover for the May issue this week, which is dedicated to the late Creative Director of Chanel, Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away in February 2019.

Lagerfeld and his legacy are to be celebrated at this year’s Met Gala in New York, which will be held on the first Monday in May.

The Vogue cover showed 10 of the biggest models wearing pieces by designers who have been inspired by Karl’s work.

The striking cover shot showed Gigi standing at the top of a scaffold structure along with models including Devon Aoki, Adut Akech, Naomi Campbell, and Kendall Jenner.

Gigi shared the cover and images from the editorial within the magazine with her 77.9 million followers and wrote a heartfelt caption saying, “Being a small part in Karl’s grand legacy, and experiencing his genius, humor, and warmth, is an honor of my life. We miss him so much. Excited to celebrate his creative world at the Met Gala next month 🤍🕊️.”

Gigi Hadid partners with Coca-Cola

When she’s not modeling for the most influential fashion magazine in the world, Gigi is collaborating with one of the most influential drinks in the world: Coca-Cola.

In a recent ad, Gigi was inviting her friends over for a “pasta party” where they make fresh tagliatelle, before washing it down with a bottle of Coke Zero.

Gigi shared the ad and wrote in the caption for the post, “If you know me, you know my favorite meals are always joined by a @cocacola .. add that to trying something new with friends & thats my #RecipeForMagic 🍝❣️.”