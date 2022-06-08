Gigi Hadid clocks 3 million views in bikini showoff

Gigi Hadid poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

Gigi Hadid has attracted over 3 million views to a massive bikini show-off on social media. The supermodel is currently in the news for joining forces with popular swimwear line Frankie’s Bikinis as she debuts a collab, and the promo has been going strong.

A video shared with Gigi’s 74 million+ followers last weekend showed her modeling a variety of skimpy swimwear looks as she was shot both solo and with other models, and fans are leaving the thumbs-up.

Gigi Hadid stuns in bikinis for new swimwear collab

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel, who has collaborated with designer Tommy Hilfiger in the past, was featured in a retro-style and mash-up video shared five days ago.

The footage opened with a pair of feet kicking freely amid the grass, with Gigi then seen spraying water all over herself as she posed topless and from a gas station shoot previously used to promote her collab.

The mom of one further appeared in girly, frilly, and very cheeky bikinis in pastel tones, here accompanied by throwback and ’50s-style footage affording an old-school finish.

The post even showed the sister to Bella Hadid getting her farmer girl vibes on, this as she posed in a buttercup-yellow bikini and lounging amid stacks of hay.

“Drop 2, out now- hope u love it :) x 🤍 #gigixfrankies @frankiesbikinis by our sister @lilmami_lani,” a caption read.

Promo for Gigi’s collection, seen below, has been making headlines. The willowy-limbed beauty, who welcomed daughter Khai in 2020, stunned fans earlier this month while snacking on a strawberry as she modeled a two-piece from her range, one also catering to kids.

Gigi, 27, has designed her range with Frankie’s Bikinis founder and former childhood friend, Francesca Aiello.

“She is both a leader and a caretaker, and has been authentically herself from the day I met her,” Francesca told Vogue. “She is hard working, incredibly intelligent, and the type of person that goes out of their way to make the people around them feel loved and comfortable.”

Gigi Hadid calls hit swimwear collection ‘special’

Meanwhile, A-Lister Gigi stated: “Creating this collection was so special because there are so many details that we incorporated into each piece that are personal to both my friendship with Frank and my personal life.”

The swimwear was designed in New York City and, per Vogue, done and dusted in “a single sitting.” Frankie’s Bikinis has previously collaborated with model Sofia Richie.