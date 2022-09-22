Gigi Hadid all smiles in a crop top and unbuttoned jumpsuit as Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumors heat up

Gigi Hadid stunned in an unbuttoned jumpsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Gigi Hadid was all smiles in a crop top and unbuttoned jumpsuit as Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumors heat up.

The model and fashion icon arrived in Milan at the Versace Headquarters for Spring/Summer 2023 Milan Fashion Week.

Gigi looked incredible in a comfy baggy reddish brown jumpsuit which she unbuttoned to show off a cropped white tank top she had on underneath.

She accessorized her model-off-duty outfit with a gold chain necklace, a small tan leather bag, white converse, and gold-trimmed aviator sunglasses.

Her long blonde hair was pulled back into a thick braid as she approached the Versace Headquarters in downtown Milan for her fitting before the show.

Milano Fashion Week Women’s Spring Summer 2023 Collections started on Tuesday, September 20, and will end on September 26.

Gigi smiles as she walks to her Versace fitting. Pic credit: Backgrid

Gigi Hadid stars in Versace Show at Milan Fashion Week

According to the Camera Nazionale Della Moda Italiana, the National Chamber of Italian Fashion, this event will contain 67 fashion shows, 61 physical and six digital.

The non-profit organization also provided a calendar showing that the Versace show is set to take place on Friday, September 23 ​at 7 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the Via Pein Del Vaga.

This runway shows theme has not been determined, but the brand has given fans hints on its Instagram page.

On the official Versace Instagram, the Italian brand posted a video of a royal purple matchbox with the words “Versace Spring-Summer 2023 Women’s Fashion Show” and a slow-motion cut of a match being lit.

They captioned the post, “Smoulder, Spark, Versace. Watch the #VersaceSS23 Women’s fashion show tomorrow, Friday, September 23, at 7 pm CEST on our social media channels and Versace.com.”

While fans assumed the show would be lit, especially with Gigi walking the runway, this teaser sealed the deal.

The supermodel looked excited to be a part of the event, as she had a huge smile before her fitting.

However, this smile might be because of the show, but it could be because of a new romance growing in her life.

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumors

The internet has started rumors that two of the hottest celebrities on the planet, Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio, are dating.

The two were speculated to be together after Leo broke up with his girlfriend of 4 years, Camila Morrone, at the end of August.

Some sources told E! News, “Gigi and Leo have hung out multiple times and are into each other. Gigi thinks he’s a really cool guy. The majority of their hangouts have stemmed from being in the same social circles at various parties.”

Although they are taking it slow, fans are thrilled about this new fling, and from the looks of it, Gigi is too!