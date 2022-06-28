Gigi Dolin in sizzling bikini before Toxic Attraction’s NXT takeover

WWE NXT star Gigi Dolin shares an Instagram selfie. Pic credit: @gigi_dolinwwe/Instagram

Ahead of an NXT 2.0 Takeover, Gigi Dolin showed fans why she remains a favorite in the wrestling ring as part of Toxic Attraction. The three-woman alliance, headed up by Mandy Rose, will be running the show on Wednesday night, and Gigi had her followers’ full attention.

By sharing several gorgeous images in a two-piece swimsuit, the former All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star generated plenty of buzz ahead of the latest wrestling show.

And even though Gigi, real name Priscilla Kelly, has a small fraction of the WWE NXT Women’s Champion followers, fans were still in awe of her latest scorching hot bikini photo.

Gigi Dolin wows fans with bikini images

With recent social media shares, wrestling stars from the AEW, Impact Wrestling, and WWE’s women’s divisions have contributed heavily to hot girl summer. Over the past few weeks, fans have seen stunning images from the likes of AEW’s Toni Storm and WWE’s Maryse Mizanin. Additional pics arrived courtesy of former WWE/Impact Wrestling stars Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay.

Within the past few days, Gigi Dolin presented her fanbase with several new bikini photos as she modeled a leopard print two-piece item. The first one arrived on Monday and was in full color, showing off her blazing orange-red hair and cool blue water as she posed in a pool.

One-half of the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions, Gigi posed in the string bikini with both hands on her head, keeping her serious gaze fixed to the side and down.

“Let your waves crash down on me and take me away 🌊,” she wrote in her caption, crediting photographer J.R. Hutter for capturing the gorgeous shot.

That was one of two for the 25-year-old wrestling star, as another popped up on her Instagram on Tuesday afternoon. Gigi still had on that stunning leopard print bikini, but this time in a black and white image.

It also provided a side view as she posed against a brick wall, with one knee bent and her foot resting against the wall as she held a dark hat in her hand and gazed at the viewer.

“Think I’ve found my cloud nine,” she wrote for this caption, with the photo quickly racking up comments and Likes.

The WWE NXT star regularly shares images featuring herself in bikinis, swimsuits, and lingerie, including one below. For the shot Gigi shared this past February, she showed off her beach bum, with one elbow bent as her hand rested upon her vibrant hair.

The photo also shows her tattoo of a black flower on her left arm extending from her elbow up to her wrist.

She didn’t have any clever lyrics or quote for the IG post’s caption, but rather an emoji representing an octopus.

The photo, which features Gigi Dolin showing off her famous booty, brought in over 61,000 Likes and 780 comments from admiring fans and followers.

Toxic Attraction to take over NXT 2.0 show

Gigi Dolin, tag team partner Jacy Jayne, and Toxic Attraction’s leader, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, will run NXT 2.0 when the who arrives on Wednesday night.

On Tuesday, WWE unveiled a quick video trailer promoting their upcoming takeover. The clip includes a variety of graphics featuring the women with sound bites over the on-screen images.

“We’re not just Toxic Attraction. We are the attraction,” Mandy Rose proclaims.

Gigi and Jacy are currently in their second reign as the WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. They first claimed the titles at October’s NXT 2.0: Halloween Havoc, winning a three-way Scareway to Hell Ladder Match.

Despite dropping the belts to Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez at NXT’s Stand & Deliver Kickoff in early April, Toxic Attraction reclaimed the titles a week later during an NXT show.

It’s unknown what the trio has in store for the various superstars of NXT 2.0 on Tuesday evening, but many fans will likely be giving their complete attention to the alliance whenever they’re on screen.

WWE NXT 2.0 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.