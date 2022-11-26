Wrestling star Gigi Dolin had an important and funny message to share with fans. Pic credit: @gigidolin_wwe/Instagram

WWE NXT star Gigi Dolin showed her fun side with an eye-catching new shot of herself as she wore lingerie while making a phone call.

Gigi, one of the three members of NXT’s Toxic Attraction, rocked stunning black lingerie, including full black panties and a sleek bra.

Also included as part of her outfit was an oversized brown sweater which Gigi wore open to reveal her lingerie.

She had her fiery orange hair styled up and wore dark eyeliner and lashes along with darker pink lipstick. For accessories, the NXT star had on several thin black necklaces and her eyeglasses.

Her pose included her talking on an old school corded rotary phone which was attached to the wall.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Hello. I’ve been trying to reach you about your car’s extended warranty. Oh, and #ToxicAttraction is on @wwenxt tonight,” she said in a humorous caption, also drawing attention to her group’s latest NXT appearance.

Based on her tag in the Instagram post, photographer J.R. Hutter captured the gorgeous visual. Hutter has also captured other wrestling stars in photos, including Scarlett Bordeaux, Chelsea Green, Lacey Evans, Xia Li, and Tiffany Stratton.

The latest image from Gigi racked up over 89,000 likes and 1,200-plus comments in several days, showing just how popular the Toxic Attraction star is.

Gigi Dolin and Toxic Attraction’s NXT appearance

Gigi’s promotional post above was ahead of the Tuesday, November 22 episode of WWE NXT, which featured Toxic Attraction arriving to the ring to deliver some messages.

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose spoke about her dominance as one of the longest-reigning champions in the history of the brand. Then, Jacy Jayne and Gigi spoke about their interest in reclaiming the WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship belts for the third time.

That brought current champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance out to interrupt the segment. Eventually, they found themselves on the receiving end of a beatdown courtesy of Toxic Attraction.

All of that appears to be leading towards a match for NXT Deadline next month, where Gigi and Dolin would challenge Kayden and Katana for the NXT Women’s Tag Team belts.

Gigi helped promote Toxic Attraction merch

While Gigi doesn’t currently have her own brands or endorsements, she does promote Toxic Attraction’s merchandise which is available from WWE Shop.

The NXT group recently appeared in a video clip promoting their latest shirt, which features a vintage rock band look with a black and white photo of the trio on the front.

It includes the words “We Are The” above the photo in red, with “Attraction” below the photo, also written in red.

The shirt is currently available in men’s sizes from small through 5XL at a cost of $29.99 and is considered the most popular item available for WWE star Mandy Rose, Toxic Attraction’s leader.

For now, Gigi is embracing the spotlight as part of the popular NXT group, but one day may venture down her own path in WWE and have special merchandise created just for her.

WWE NXT airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.