Giant nude Jennifer Lopez billboard erected in West Hollywood

It’s no secret that Jennifer Lopez looks incredible as she celebrates her new marriage and her 53rd birthday. Now, there’s no doubt after a huge billboard with her nude body was erected to promote her business.

JLo has been busy enjoying an extended honeymoon in Paris with her new husband, Ben Affleck, but she can still be seen in all her glory in West Hollywood.

In fact, those walking or driving down the Sunset Strip likely won’t miss the giant nude Jennifer Lopez billboard that was recently placed.

After all, it’s 60 feet tall and features the Jenny from the Block singer without a stitch of clothing, and it covers the entire side of a building in West Hollywood.

The giant billboard promotes her new JLo Body Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm, which retails on her website for $65.

That makes sense, too, because while you can see all of Jennifer’s body in the larger-than-life ad, you can also find where to purchase the product.

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 53rd birthday in Paris

Jennifer Lopez is full of energy, and she’s not slowing down any time soon.

While honeymooning in Paris with her new husband Ben Affleck and their kids, JLo celebrated a birthday, and naturally, she was photographed while out and about for the big day.

The Marry Me star wore a gorgeous pink dress with a halter top and accessorized with gold jewelry. Ben was with her, and though he’s been hanging in there, it’s pretty clear he doesn’t have the same energy as his superstar wife.

Bennifer 2.0 wedding was a surprise for fans

Even though Jennifer and Ben got engaged in 2022, their July 16 wedding in Las Vegas was a huge surprise for many. Even Affleck’s ex, Jennifer Garner, was given short notice about the nuptials as JLo and Ben headed to Sin City to say their I dos.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, it has been rumored that Jennifer wanted to hurry and get the marriage done and over with before Ben got cold feet.

After all, the pair had been engaged years before, then called it off, split, and married other people before finding their way back to each other.